



PHILADELPHIA - In its second-straight overtime game of the season, the Temple field hockey team defeated Monmouth 2-1 in the final minute of the first overtime period Friday afternoon. With the win, the Owls improve to 3-5 while the Hawks fell to 2-1 in their first loss of the season.





Recapping the Game

> Both teams had strong defensive performances in the first quarter, with both firing just one shot.

> Temple's best chance to score in the first half came off a penalty corner in the second quarter, but the Owls were unable to convert and the game was scoreless going into halftime.

> The Hawks scored less than two minutes into the fourth quarter, going ahead on a penalty stroke.

> The Cherry and White found the equalizer two minutes later, with Nienke Oerlemans scoring on a pass from Veronika Novakova off a penalty corner.

> Neither team could find the back of the cage as the fourth quarter wound down, forcing Temple's third overtime situation of the season.

> Sydney Beck was able to put the game away with an assist from Oerlemans, scoring with less than a minute left in the first overtime period.



Statistically Speaking

> Monmouth had the shot advantage, firing 15 to Temple's 11.

> Cristina Carotenuto recorded seven saves to set a new season-high.

> Novakova led the team with four shots, while Claire Thomas fired two and four other Owls fired one each.

> The Owls conceded five penalty corners, and successfully defended each of them.



Quotable

> "Our focus going into today's game was to control the controllable and have each person do their job. While I think there are times where our urgency can be a bit higher, I am wildly proud of the team for playing a solid game and keeping our emotions in check. It would have been easy to have gone in the wrong direction after the Monmouth goal. We have been focused on not worrying about the win or loss during the game, so the fact that we competed and were able to score right after getting scored on is phenomenal. Monmouth is a very strong team and extremely skilled. For us to compete with them show that we are moving in the right direction." – Temple head coach Susan Ciufo



Next Up

> The Owls will remain home for more non-conference play, hosting in-city rival Drexel Sunday afternoon.



