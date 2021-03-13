By Jugjet Singh





Players and staff of Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) celebrate after defeating Tenaga Nasional on penalties for the Charity Sheild trophy at National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil. - NSTP/MOHAMAD SHAHRIL BADRI SAALI



Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) took the "scenic road" to defend their Charity Shield when Tenaga Nasional held them to a goalless draw in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) at National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil yesterday.





And in the shootout, the first round of five attempts ended 3-3, and it went into sudden-death.



UniKL skipper Marhan Jalil scored from the spot to hand his team the Shield after Tenaga's Syafiq Sumantri had missed from the spot.



In regulation time, UniKL were kept in the picture by their young goalkeeper Adrian Andy Albert.



Team manager Datuk Amir Azhar Ibrahim felt he did a great job.



"After three years being in the shadows of Irish goalkeeper David Harte, his game today (yesterday) showed some intelligent traits to save his teammates.



"He has put himself in contention for the No 1 jersey in the national team.



"Our local boys showed good temperament. Players like Pavandip Singh and Nur Rahul Hrsikesa had their moments in the match," said Amir.



Treble holders UniKL were nervous at times, but Tenaga failed to take advantage.



UniKL were denied penalty corners until the fourth quarter. However, Razie Rahim's two attempts were well-stopped by Tenaga runners.



"Although it was disappointing not to earn three points, we did not make our league title defence harder by losing the match," Amir added.



RESULTS



CHARITY SHIELD — Tenaga Nasional 0 Universiti Kuala Lumpur 0 (UniKL win 4-3 on penalty shootout).



FIXTURES



TOMORROW



THT v UniKL (6pm, Pitch I), UiTM v Maybank (6pm, Pitch II), Sabah v TNB Thunderbolts (8pm, Pitch I), NurInsafi v Tenaga Nasional (8pm, Pitch II).



* matches at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil.



New Straits Times