



Scotland’s Sarah Robertson; Amy Costello and Charlotte Watson have been selected for the Great Britain’s women squad who will play Ireland in a series of three uncapped matches this weekend. The matches come as the squad continues to prepare for the resumption of the FIH Hockey Pro League and the Tokyo Olympics.





These games will provide the squad with the opportunity to put into practice what they’ve been working hard on at Bisham Abbey over the last few months.



The matches will be contested on 13, 14 and 16 March and broadcast live on the BBC Sport NI website, BBC iPlayer and the FIH’s Watch Hockey app.



Mark Hager is able to take almost his full squad out to Ireland, with nine players selected having been unable to play in the FIH Hockey Pro League matches against Belgium and The Netherlands in October and November last year.



Great Britain’s Performance Director Ed Barney said: “This trip presents a huge opportunity to the programme. Having committed some hard yards at Bisham, the players and staff are relishing the opportunity to compete on the international stage.



“With future trips planned and the FIH Hockey Pro League shortly upon us, these matches mark the start of an important competitive phase leading into the Tokyo Olympics.”



As these matches are uncapped, GB Hockey will not be directly reporting on them but we will provide details of how you can watch the games on our social media pages.



The current crop of Great Britain stars will then play their first matches on home soil since late 2019 when the FIH Hockey Pro League returns to London in two months’ time. They face China on 8-9 May, Argentina on 15-16 May and USA on 22-23 May.



Fixtures



Saturday 13 March: Ireland v Great Britain, 14:00 GMT

Sunday 14 March: Ireland v Great Britain, 17:00 GMT

Tuesday 16 March: Ireland v Great Britain, 15:00 GMT



GB Women’s Squad



1) Maddie Hinch (GK) – England

3) Amy Tennant (GK) – Reading HC/England

4) Laura Unsworth – East Grinstead HC/England

5) Sarah Evans – Surbiton HC/England

6) Anna Toman – Wimbledon HC/England

7) Hannah Martin – Surbiton HC/England

8) Sarah Jones – Holcombe HC/Wales

9) Susannah Townsend – Canterbury HC/England

10) Sarah Robertson – Hampstead & Westminster HC/Scotland

12) Charlotte Watson – Loughborough Students/Scotland

13) Ellie Rayer – East Grinstead HC/England

14) Tess Howard – East Grinstead HC/England

17) Leah Wilkinson – Holcombe HC/Wales

18) Giselle Ansley – Surbiton HC/England

20) Hollie Pearne-Webb (C) – England

22) Lizzie Neal – Loughborough Students/England

24) Shona McCallin – England

25) Sabbie Heesh (GK) – Surbiton HC/England

26) Lily Owsley – Hampstead & Westminster HC/England

27) Jo Hunter – Buckingham HC/England

29) Esme Burge – University of Nottingham HC/England

31) Grace Balsdon – Hampstead & Westminster HC/England

32) Amy Costello – East Grinstead HC/Scotland

33) Izzy Petter – Loughborough Students/England

38) Fiona Crackles – Durham University/England



Scottish Hockey Union media release