Ireland to take on Great Britain in SoftCo Series – Live on Watch.Hockey!

Published on Saturday, 13 March 2021 10:00 | Hits: 34
The SoftCo Series will take place in Queen’s University Belfast, with the Irish Women taking on Great Britain on Saturday the 13th, Sunday the 14th and Tuesday the 16th of March. Exciting matches ahead, with the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 in mind.



The matches are available worldwide on Watch.Hockey, except in Ireland and the UK. However, BBC Sport NI will be streaming all three matches on their website as well as the BBC iPlayer, while RTÉ will broadcast Sunday evening’s match live on RTÉ 2

