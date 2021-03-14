

Class VI student Neeraj Kumar joins Surjit Hockey Academy; honoured with sports kit for his spirited move.



If you have the passion to play a sport, then being disabled may not be an obstacle.





Neeraj Kumar, who joined the Surjit Hockey Academy as a hockey player on Saturday, despite his disability, was encouraged with these words upon the start of his professional training.



A Class VI student of a government school in Kabir Nagar, Neera’s one arm does not work since childhood. Hailing from a poor family, the boy reached the ground in the morning session on Saturday and expressed his desire to play hockey. Secretary general of Surjit Hockey Society Iqbal Singh Sandhu inducted him in the academy.



Chief coach of Surjit Hockey Academy Olympian Rajinder Singh (Dronacharya Awardee) and director (training) of the academy Surinder Singh Bhapa also welcomed the specially-abled player Neeraj Kumar and gave him a sports kit, including new hockey, track suit and other equipment.



Sandhu said: “The boy kept watching players for some time and came to me. He told me that he had come to the area for massage his arm, when he saw the boys playing and felt like joining them.”



Sandhu said: “The boy seemed spirited and I feel that Neeraj will be a source of inspiration for other hockey players in the practice session in the times to come. Our approach is not just creating players of top level, but also bringing up the underprivileged and bring equality in the mainstream.” The onlookers saluted the spirit of the disabled player.



The Tribune