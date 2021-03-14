



BOONE, N. C. - In its second game of a two-game Mid-American Conference series at App State, the Ball State field hockey team fell 1-0 Saturday afternoon at Brandon & Erica M. Adcock Field. With the loss, the Cardinals fall to 1-3 overall and 1-1 in league action while the Mountaineers improved to 1-2 overall and 1-1 in MAC play.





It comes to no surprise that today's contest would be similar to Friday's as both teams battled defensively the entire 60 minute duration. The only thing that was different today was the outcome.



In the first five minutes of the game, Ball State was giving two opportunities to take an early lead after newcomer Paloma Gomez Rengifo had the first shot of the day for both teams but App State's goalie would get the save.



Minutes later a corner was awarded to BSU which gave redshirt senior Rachel Pereira's an opportunity to score but unfortunately it went wide.



The remainder of the first period was a long-heated battle as both teams remained scoreless.



App State found the back of the net late in the second quarter after scoring off of a deflection which gave the Mountaineers a 1-0 edge over the Cardinals at intermission.



Ball State's defense came out hot in the third and fourth quarters and were able to keep the Mountaineer's from widening the score.



But unfortunately for the Cardinals' they struggled offensively the remainder of the game which eventually led to App State's victory.



The Mountaineers outshot Ball State 7-3 today. For the second straight contest, sophomore goalie Wietske Overdijkink led both teams with a total of four saves. Overdijkink now has 66 total saves for her career.



The Cardinals will return to the Briner Sports Complex to host Ohio for a pair of Mid-American Conference weekend games starting Friday, March 19 at 1 p.m. ET and then again Saturday, March 20 also at 1 p.m. ET.



