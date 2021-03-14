



Senior forward Jessica Dembrowski scored twice and sophomore back Claire Jandewerth netted her third goal of the season as the University of Connecticut field hockey team defeated Liberty, 3-2, on Saturday afternoon in Philadelphia. The Huskies, who handed the Flames their first loss of the year, improved to 4-0 on the year while Liberty slips to 7-1.





The two teams will square-off again tomorrow at 2:30 p.m. in the City of Brotherly Love.



UConn took a lead it would not relinquish just 1:41 into the contest on Dembrowski's first goal, which marked her third goal of the season.



The Huskies increased their lead to 2-0 at 16:03 when Sophie Hamilton broke loose and controlled the ball deep in the Liberty circle. She struck a shot that was ticketed for the back of the net but a Flames defender jumped in the way and blocked the shot illegally.



That sequence set up a penalty stroke by Claire Jandewerth that she slipped by the left hand of the Liberty keeper.



After the Flames got on the board midway through the third quarter, UConn goalkeeper Cheyenne Sprecher made a great save minutes later to preserve the one-goal lead when she swatted away a shot off a Liberty penalty corner. Sprecher ended the afternoon by turning away eight of Liberty's 10 shots on goal.



Dembrowski's second score came after Vivienne Tucker found her in the circle and she was able to tip it past Liberty goaltender Irigoyen Iritxity with just over three-minutes remaining in regulation to give UConn some insurance.



The Huskies outshot the Flames 19-11 and held a commanding 12-5 advantage in penalty corners.



