



Hockey SA is delighted to announce internet and mobile provider MATE as Adelaide Fire’s Major Partner for the up-and-coming Hockey One season due to start in October. MATE will also become the exclusive naming rights partner of the State Hockey Centre, to be called ‘MATE Stadium’. The announcement is a huge boost for the Adelaide Fire off the back of the League’s 2021 season fixture launch earlier in the week.





MATE is a proudly 100% Australian owned and operated NBN internet and mobile service provider with a strong passion for seeing grassroots and professional sport thrive in Australia. MATE is excited to partner with Hockey SA and the Fire in 2021 and look forward to forging a longstanding relationship with the sport of Hockey.



‘We have bold ambitions for Adelaide Fire over the next four years, both on and off field. To kick off 2021 with a major partnership with an award-winning company such as MATE puts us in a strong position’ Andrew Skillern, Hockey SA, CEO.



As part of the major partnership, MATE’s logo will take pride and place on the back of the Adelaide Fire players playing jerseys in 2021 (see picture above). MATE will also receive significant signage as part of the Adelaide Fire’s home matches, along with a premium presence across both Hockey SA and Adelaide Fire’s media channels in 2021.



An excited General Manager of MATE Mark Fazio (pictured) explained that ‘we love the opportunity to partner with a sport that provides equal opportunities to both male and female athletes. It is fantastic to align with Hockey SA and Adelaide Fire who have their feet both in grassroots and high-performance sport across the state.



This partnership also resonates with MATE’s core strategy, being an underdog that competes against the big guys on a national scale. We have built our business from the ground up, taking market share from the big players in the telco space. Competitive spirit and determination to succeed are at the heart of what we do, and this is exactly what we see in Hockey and Adelaide Fire.



To find out more about MATE and the amazing broadband and mobile deals they offer, visit the MATE website below.

https://www.letsbemates.com.au/

@BeOurMate – Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok

Adelaide Fire #ADL #FireUp

Facebook: Adelaide Fire | Twitter: @AdelaideFireH1 | Instagram: @AdelaideFireH1



Sultana Bran Hockey One League Media release