By Jugjet Singh





UniKL’s Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin (2nd-left) in action against Tenaga Nasional during the Charity Shield match at National Stadium Bukit Jalil, on March 12. - NSTP/MOHAMAD SHAHRIL BADRI SAALI



Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) scraped through with one point from the Charity Shield, but they can't hope for Lady Luck again when they play Terengganu Hockey Team (THT) today.





UniKL had 78 per cent possession, as compared to Tenaga Nasional's 22 per cent, but still could not score in regulation time in the Charity Shield on Friday.



And even during the shootout, Shahril Saabah disputed his disallowed goal which could have made a difference for Tenaga.



Tenaga and UniKL ended the shoot-out 3-3, and only in sudden death did the university side confirm the successful defence of their Charity Shield.



"A goal which I scored during 60 minutes of play was disallowed and I don't dispute the back-stick (when he took a reverse shot) decision blown by the umpire. He was right.



"However, during the shootout, my reverse stick goal was disallowed because it was deemed as another back-stick attempt.



"The umpire was right there in front of me but blew for back-stick.



"For me and my teammates, it was a legit goal (which could have changed the outcome of the match)," said Shahril Saabah.



THT coach K. Rajan's men hammered Sabah 11-0 amid heavy rain, but they can't expect a happy time against League champions UniKL.



"Frankly speaking, I am quite shocked with the high scoring game against Sabah as they did 'park the bus' for long spells, and we failed to score off penalty corners but the field goals came in.



"Against UniKL we can't take the same attacking approach as both teams are of equal strength.



"We will give them due respect, try to convert our chances and minimise mistakes in the semi-circle.



"This is a one-round tournament and no team who desire the League title can afford to drop points in any match," said Rajan.



Faizal Shaari, who scored four goals against Sabah, said: "Forget the 11-0 win, I demand an even better performance from my teammates in the next matches to keep the League title in sight."







New Straits Times