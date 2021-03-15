

Celeste Smits scored her first goal as a Hawk in overtime on Sunday



NEWARK, Del. – Celeste Smits found the back of the cage with just under three minutes remaining in overtime to give the Saint Joseph's field hockey team a 3-2 come-from-behind victory over Delaware at Rullo Stadium on Sunday afternoon.





HOW IT HAPPENED



• Neither team got anything going in the opening frame, but Delaware (0-1) got on the board a minute and a half into the second quarter after Femke Strien converted on a corner.



• The lead would hold until just after halftime, when Anna Miller tallied her first career goal to bring the Hawks back level.



• Despite Saint Joseph's (2-1) having most of the possession through the third, it was the Blue Hens that went ahead when Ellie Schepens scored on a corner with 13:14 to play.



• Leigh James answered almost immediately, putting a ball from Smits past Lizzie Gaebel to once again tie the game.



• The Hawks had the better of play over the remainder of regulation, but the game went to overtime knotted at 2-2.



• In the extra frame, the Hawks weathered an early penalty corner before Smits converted on a reverse from the top of the circle to give the Hawks the victory.



BEHIND THE BOX SCORE



• Robin Bleekemolen made one save on the afternoon, while the Hawks forced Gaebel into eight.



• The Hawks outshot the Blue Hens 16-9, with a dominant 11-2 advantage in the second half. Both teams earned four penalty corner opportunities in the game.



• Smits finished with a three-point afternoon, as did Strien. Strien's six shots were a game-high, while Smits and Miller notched three each to pace the Hawks.



HAWK TALK



"Thank you to Delaware for a great game and well-executed corners," head coach Lynn Farquhar said. "We had to hone in and focus our game. Our Hawks punched back after both UD goals, committed to play simple, create, and finish moments. Today was a step forward for us as a team, and I am proud of the fight and belief."



UP NEXT



The Hawks head to New England next, with matchups at UMass and UConn on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.



