



PHILADELPHIA - On a windy Sunday afternoon at Howarth Field, the Temple field hockey team defeated head coach Susan Ciufo's alma mater for the second-straight season. Sophomore Sydney Borneman found the back of the cage for her first career goal, and the Owls improve to 4-5 after a 2-0 weekend.





Recapping the Game

> Temple's offense came out hot, with Borneman scoring at the two-minute mark in the first quarter.

> The Cherry and White defense stood tall, holding the Dragons to just three shots in the first half and only one shot on target.

> The team's defense remained tough after halftime, allowing just one shot in the third quarter and four in the fourth.

> Temple had a great offensive effort, firing 15 shots with seven on goal, but Drexel made six saves to keep the score 1-0.



Statistically Speaking

> Temple's 15 shots tied for the season-high, as did the seven shots on goal.

> Myrthe Schuilenburg and Claire Thomas each fired a team-leading three shots each, while Taylor Alba had a team-high two shots on target.

> The Owls allowed just five penalty corners, successfully defending them all.

> The Cherry and White's nine penalty corner attempts tied for the most this season.

> Cristina Carotenuto made three saves in the cage and earned her third clean sheet of the season.



Quotable

> "We are excited to walk away with two wins this weekend. Drexel is a great team that had a massive amount of speed today. We had really great moments, but Drexel was able to threaten our circle immensely. Moving forward, we will be working on our overall urgency upon turnover and winning the ball in order to generate goal-scoring opportunities from opposing teams." – Temple head coach Susan Ciufo



Next Up

> Temple will open a six-game road stretch at Delaware on March 21 before returning to BIG EAST play.



