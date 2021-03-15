



The Kookaburras and Hockeyroos will hold intra-squad matches with ‘some razzmatazz’ this weekend as part of their Tokyo 2020 preparation.





The joint series, which has been named the Ausdrill & Fortescue Challenge, is designed to emulate as close to proper international matches as possible.



The Kookaburras squad will split into two teams for a three-match series (starting with Match 1 tomorrow night Tuesday 16 March) at Perth Hockey Stadium.



The Hockeyroos will play two intra-squad matches as part of double headers with the Kookaburras on Saturday and Sunday.



The Kookaburras and Hockeyroos have not played an international match since March last year due to COVID.



This intra-squad series will feature a host of elements standard to an international match in order to provide the players an opportunity to compete in an atmosphere they have not experienced in 12 months.



“While this series sees the players up against similar squad members, they’re evening games and there’s a bit of razzmatazz around the matches…there will be player introductions, official umpires and spectators so we’re hoping these add a different element,” said Kookaburras Head Coach Colin Batch.



“We’re pleased we can provide this to the players in lieu of international matches that we haven’t been able to secure. It’s as close as what we can duplicate at the moment without playing a proper international.”



The series is also crucial regarding selection three months out from the Olympic hockey teams of 16 athletes being announced.



The intra-squad Ausdrill & Fortescue Challenge Trophy could be one of the last times Australia’s flagship national teams are in action on home soil until Tokyo.



Hockeyroos Head Coach Paul Gaudoin says the series is vital for his group in taking the improvements and intensity from training into a full-on match scenario.



“The girls have been training really well but you need games to gauge your progress and this weekend gives us the opportunity to implement what we have been working on,” said Gaudoin.



“With the uncertainty and limitations due to COVID, you need to adapt and manage with the cards you are dealt, so we look forward to two really competitive hit outs.



“Hopefully the Perth sporting public can come out and support the players by contributing to an atmosphere that we would see if we were playing in a proper international tournament.”



Entry is a gold coin donation with all money raised going to nominated charities of Ausdrill and Fortescue, the Lord Mayor’s Distress Relief Fund (LMDRF) and Ronald McDonald House Charities respectively.



Ausdrill & Fortescue Challenge

Perth Hockey Stadium



Tuesday 16 March 2021

4.30pm Kookaburras Match 1



Saturday 20 March 2021

6.00pm Hockeyroos Match 1

7.45pm Kookaburras Match 2



Sunday 21 March 2021

5.00pm Hockeyroos Match 2

6.45pm Kookaburras Match 3



Entry is a gold coin donation.



Gates open 30 minutes before the first match.



Hockey Australia media release