

Ireland's Chloe Watkins and Great Britain's Sarah Robertson



Ireland beat Olympic champions Great Britain 2-1 in Belfast on Sunday to level the series between the teams at one win apiece before Tuesday's deciding contest at Queen's University.





Laura Unsworth converted Sarah Evans' cross at the back post to put GB ahead four minutes before half-time.



Chloe Watkins levelled three minutes into the third period with a fine finish into the bottom corner.



Roisin Upton fired home the decisive penalty stroke with six minutes left.



Upton beat GB goalkeeper Maddie Hinch low to her right to secure victory for the hosts after Anna O'Flanagan had been brought down.



It was Ireland's first triumph over GB, whom they are scheduled to meet at the Olympic Games in July.



Great Britain had come from a goal down to beat Ireland 2-1 in the first match of the series at the same venue on Saturday.



The first quarter was an end-to-end affair with the best chance falling to Unsworth, who saw her shot heroically cleared off the line by Lena Tice in the fourth minute.



Ireland passed up a good opportunity to go in front in the second quarter when Lizzie Colvin's close-range effort was well saved by Hinch.



Ireland goalkeeper Ayeisha McFerran also produced a number of fine saves to deny the visitors.



Great Britain broke the deadlock when Shona McCallin showed great skill to execute a 'show and go', before Evans played a fine ball into the circle for Unsworth, who got the final touch.



Colvin set up Watkins for her equaliser, then both sides went close, McCallin missing a good opportunity and Hinch making a wonderful save from O'Flanagan.



Upton's successful penalty stroke put Sean Dancer's side in the driving seat and Ireland withstood late GB pressure to set up a thrilling contest on Tuesday (15:00 GMT), again to be shown live on the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer.



What they said



Ireland coach Sean Dancer: "Obviously I'm pleased with the result but what I'm most happy about is the way we played.



"This game was about really stepping it up and taking it more to GB. I was really pleased to see us do that.



"GB are a very good team so we are where we want to be with a chance to win the series. GB will step it up again on Tuesday so we know we are in for a big challenge."



Ireland captain Katie Mullan: "We have never beaten GB before and to do it on home soil is even more special.



"I'm so proud of our performance and the character shown by the girls in the second half in particular."



