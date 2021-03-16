

Anna Richardson



Anna Richardson has been appointed Leinster Hockey’s first Development Programme Manager (DPM) as part of the Player Development and High Performance programme.





As DPM, she will be responsible for setting up and rolling out the district and regional development centres across Leinster. The focus in the centres will be on the entry level players.



While these centres will primarily focus on player development, they intention is for them to also provide a platform for young umpire development programmes and for local club/school development activities.



Richardson take on the role having worked as a coach with the Leinster performance panels for the past number of years, most recently as Assistant Coach with the Under-16 girls. She also coached Newpark’s senior girls to a first cup final appearance in 28 years last term while she has experience in an administrative capacity at club level with UCD and Avoca.



“This is a huge step forward for Leinster as we hope to see plenty of development taking place around the province where the emphasis will be on player development and not on selection for inter-provincial panels,” said Leinster Hockey Association director Ann Ronan.



“Ultimately, the centres will be a bridge to the high performance inter-provincial panels. In the first year, we hope to see Leinster Inter-District competitions involving all participants before regional teams are selected to participate in a National Festival in Spring 2022.”



The new role has been made possible by the sponsorship of Leinster youth hockey by AerCap.



“We are delighted to support Leinster Hockey’s ambitious high performance player and coach development programme. We wish Anna all the very best in her new role.” Aengus Kelly, Chief Executive Officer of AerCap said of the new initiative.



Further information on the programmes, including the district/regional alignment with clubs and school was outlined in 2020 at LHA open forums and can be found on the Leinster website Click Here



