

Marc Coudron, the president of ARBH is set to go head to head with Dr Batra for the presidency of the International Federation (FIH)



Pride, dedication and passion, three words that are not too often used to describe the current state of the FIH but with Marc Coudron’s candidacy announcement on Saturday morning eliciting a wide range of responses, the majority of which were overwhelmingly positive, things could be about to change. If no one saw him coming, it was because the Brussels native seemed to have agreed to step down on June 19, after completing his fourth and final term as president of the Royal Belgian Hockey Association (ARBH). But, at 51 years old, the former national team most capped record holder (358) takes on a new significant challenge in the form of Dr Narinder Batra, the current president of the International Federation (FIH) “One of the few benefits of this pandemic was that I was able to find some time to think about the future. And I feel deep down that there is still so much pride, passion and desire to put myself at the service of our magnificent sport. If the [FIH Presidency] elections had taken place last November as originally planned, I certainly would not have gone for it. But I feel ready to bring my experience and dedication to the global level. I want to fight for the values of respect, integrity, sustainability and inclusion in our sport on a global level. “



