UniKL Ladies hammered Mutiara Impian 17-0 in a rain-delayed match in Bukit Jalil yesterday. - Pic courtesy of MHC Facebook



UNIVERSITI Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) Ladies started their women's Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) on a high-scoring debut, but they missed more than they scored.





UniKL Ladies hammered Mutiara Impian 17-0 in a rain-delayed match in Bukit Jalil yesterday.



Despite the high-scoring win, they will need to be sharper, especially against Blue Warriors and Universiti Tenaga Nasional.



The fact that Mutiara Impian could not even come out of their half-line described the imbalance against the star-studded UniKL Ladies, powered by several current and ex-national players.



"Before the match, I had briefed my players that we will be playing against a young side. I was more interested to see their structure in attack.



"They missed too many sitters today (yesterday). I am concerned as we may not get that many chances against stronger teams, so we need to start tucking in half-chances in matches.



"We cannot afford to be wasteful," said UniKL Ladies coach Roslan Jamaluddin.



UniKL Ladies scored through Nuraini Rashid (third, fifth, 56th minutes), Nuramirah Shakirah (eighth, 46th), Nur Hidayah Ismail (19th, 41st), Nur Afiqah Syahzani Azhar (21st), Hanis Nadiah Onn (29th, 44th, 54th), Siti Azlinda Atan (37th, 50th), Nur Atira Ismail (39th, 60th), Nur Afiqah Azhar (49th) and Norazlin Sumantri (55th).



RESULTS



WOMEN: Mutiara Impian 0 UniKL Ladies 17, Blue Warriors 2 PKS-UniTen 2, Sabah 2 Young Tigress 1.



FIXTURES



TODAY



MEN: Tenaga Nasional v TNB Thunderbolts (6pm, Pitch I), NurInsafi v Maybank (6pm, Pitch II), THT v UiTM (8pm, Pitch I), Sabah v UniKL (8pm, Pitch II).



* matches at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil.



