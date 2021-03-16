



Club de Campo took a huge step towards retaining the Spanish women’s Honor Division title as they saw off nearest rivals Junior FC 3-2 on Sunday.





It completed a perfect weekend for the Madrid club, backing up Saturday’s 6-0 win over CD Terrassa, as they ended up six points clear with a game in hand with six games left on their agenda.



On Saturday, Laura Barrios continued her brilliant scoring form with two more goals with Sara Barrios, Carmen Cano, Maria Lopez and Lucia Abajo also weighing in.



Sunday’s tie was the big one, though, against a Junior side that had been pushing them all the way thus far in the league. Begoña Garcia’s corner rebound gave Campo the perfect start in the seventh minute but Junior were level before the end of the first quarter with Marta Grau scoring a beautiful backhand shot.



It remained locked at 1-1 all the way through to the final quarter when the hosts made their move with Maria Lopez’s overhead finding Garcia near the baseline she was able to nudge home the chance.



And the game was put to bed three minutes from the end with Garcia setting free Alejandra Torres-Quevedo who slipped a pass to Carmen Cano to whip home. Junior did get one back in the last minute but Campo had the points sewn up.



In the Netherlands, leading lights Den Bosch and AH&BC Amsterdam both eased to victories with clean sheets as they saw off SV Kampong and Victoria, respectively.



In what was Raoul Ehren’s 250th game in charge of Den Bosch, his side notched a 5-0 success in Utrecht with four of those coming before half-time to make 206 victories.



All four came from corners with Lidewij Welten, Sanne Koolen and two from Ireen van den Assem putting them well clear before Emmeliene Oonk added a fifth ten minutes from the end.



In Rotterdam, AH&BC Amsterdam won 4-0 with the goals shared between Michelle Fillet, Freeke Moes, Marijn Veen and Felice Albers. Amsterdam remain two points behind leaders Den Bosch after 13 rounds of matches, continuing to raise anticipation for their EHL FINAL4 showdown next month.



SCHC remain in third, two further points back, after a 2-1 away win over Pinoké and hdm stay in the top four after a 2-0 win against Laren.



Euro Hockey League media release