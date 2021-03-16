



HC Bloemendaal’s 28-game unbeaten streak came to a surprise end at Oosterplas as they Koen Bijen’s single goal earned Den Bosch a 1-0 win in the Tulp men’s Hoofdklasse.





It was their first win over Bloemendaal since March 2012 with the vital goal coming from an immaculate counter-attack from within their own circle. Jelle Galema’s pass set Bijen free and he delicately placed the ball under the out-rushing goalkeeper.



The loss allowed SV Kampong to close the gap back to seven points courtesy of their 2-1 win over Almere while Pinoké strengthened their place in the top four with a 3-2 success against HGC.



Rotterdam lost ground after a crazy 6-6 draw against Amsterdam in which they led 4-1 after 23 minutes and 6-5 with four minutes remaining.



Atlètic Terrassa are hitting form at the perfect time as they won both their weekend matches to move above Club de Campo in Spain’s Honor Division and top for the first time since November.



They began the weekend with a 3-1 home win over RS Tenis in a close contest. Quim Malgosa scored the only goal of the first half but the narrow gap was wiped out three minutes into the second half by Franco Daniel Harte.



Rising star Pau Cunill, however, got Atlèti back in front with 18 minutes to go from a corner and the result was assured by Marc Vizcaino with two minutes to go.



And, on Sunday, they overtook Campo when the Madrid side could only draw away to Club Egara while Atlèti were able to record another close-run victory, this time 2-1 against SPV Complutense.



Cunill was the hero of the day, scoring in the 69th minute after Joan Dalmases’ first half goal was canceled out by a Pedro Arques equaliser.



Royal Léopold’s perfect run since the return of Belgium’s Audi Hockey League continued as they won the Uccle derby against Royal Racing Club de Bruxelles 2-1.



Tom Boon scored both goals for Léo against his former club in the 29th and 67th minutes with his former international team mate Jérôme Truyens getting the Racing reply.



Léo now look almost certain to take one of the semi-final places on offer as they hold a four-point advantage over La Gantoise who fell to a third successive defeat, this time to KHC Dragons. Those two clubs look set to contest for the other semi-final place.



In Group B, Waterloo lead the way on 23 points with Orée second on 20 following their 4-4 draw. They have a solid six-point gap to Beerschot who beat KHC Leuven 4-1.



