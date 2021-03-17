



The International Hockey Federation (FIH) is saddened to have learnt of the recent passing away of Grace Robertson (USA), former President of USA Field Hockey, Hall of Fame Honorary Member, PAHF Board Member and Member of the International Federation of Women's Hockey Associations (IFWHA) Council.





In a condolence letter sent to USA Field Hockey, FIH President Dr Narinder Dhruv Batra and FIH CEO Thierry Weil wrote: “Ms Grace Robertson will be remembered as a very committed member of the global hockey community, who did a lot for future generations.”



PAHF President Alberto Coco Budeisky said: “When I started at PAHF, I remember very well how important it was for Grace to involve new members, like me, in all projects. She was so helpful and welcoming! Her dedication to hockey was remarkable.”



“Grace was absolutely committed to field hockey and made a major impact in shaping our sport, serving in so many leadership roles in USA Field Hockey,” said Simon Hoskins, USA Field Hockey’s Executive Director.



