Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

The global hockey community pays tribute to Grace Robertson

Published on Wednesday, 17 March 2021 10:00 | Hits: 5
View Comments



The International Hockey Federation (FIH) is saddened to have learnt of the recent passing away of Grace Robertson (USA), former President of USA Field Hockey, Hall of Fame Honorary Member, PAHF Board Member and Member of the International Federation of Women's Hockey Associations (IFWHA) Council.



In a condolence letter sent to USA Field Hockey, FIH President Dr Narinder Dhruv Batra and FIH CEO Thierry Weil wrote: “Ms Grace Robertson will be remembered as a very committed member of the global hockey community, who did a lot for future generations.”

PAHF President Alberto Coco Budeisky said: “When I started at PAHF, I remember very well how important it was for Grace to involve new members, like me, in all projects. She was so helpful and welcoming! Her dedication to hockey was remarkable.”

“Grace was absolutely committed to field hockey and made a major impact in shaping our sport, serving in so many leadership roles in USA Field Hockey,” said Simon Hoskins, USA Field Hockey’s Executive Director.

FIH site

 

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.