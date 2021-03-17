Nittany Lions battle Spartans on Friday and Sunday







THIS WEEK'S PREVIEW



UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. -- The Penn State Nittany Lions (2-3, 2-1 B1G) trek to East Lansing, Mich., for two games this weekend. The Nittany Lions battle the Michigan State Spartans (1-4, 1-3 B1G) on Friday, March 19, at 3 p.m. and then meet them again on Sunday, March 21, at 12 p.m.





For the 2020-21 Big Ten season, the Big Ten has stated that in cases where teams are scheduled to play each other twice during the year, only the first meeting counts towards the Big Ten regular season standings.



Penn State is coming off a weekend split with visiting Maryland. The Nittany Lions shut out the Terrapins 3-0 on Friday at the Penn State Field Hockey Complex and then fell victim to a late goal in a 3-2 loss to Maryland on Sunday.



Michigan State is coming off two tough losses at Rutgers last weekend. The Spartans dropped a 2-0 game on Friday and then fell 5-1 on Sunday. Michigan State also has losses to Northwestern and Maryland and owns a 2-0 win over Indiana.



The Nittany Lions lead the all-time series with Michigan State 33-10. Penn State won the last meeting, a 3-1 win in East Lansing on Oct. 18, 2019.



Penn State is ranked No. 7 in the latest NFHCA Coaches Poll (3/16/21). The Nittany Lions will travel to Rutgers on Friday and Sunday, April 2 and 4, for two contests.



NOTES



BREE BEDNARSKI B1G OFFENSIVE AoW (3/16)

Senior Bree Bednarski was named Big Ten field hockey Offensive Player of the Week for the week ending 3/14/21. Bednarski tallied points in each of Penn State's home games against Maryland this weekend at the Penn State Field Hockey Complex. Bednarski assisted on Penn State's first goal Friday, taking the penalty corner that led to an Anna Simon goal in the team's 3-0 shutout victory over the Terrapins. Two days later, Bednarski kept Penn State in contention in a tough 3-2 loss to Maryland. Bednarski had a goal and an assist in the game.



NITTANY LIONS SPLIT WEEKEND SERIES WITH VISITING MARYLAND

Anna Simon and Sophia Gladieux each had a goal and an assist and Brie Barraco collected seven saves in a 3-0 shutout win over Maryland on Friday, March 12, in the first of two games against the Terrapins. The win counted in the Big Ten standings as well. Two days later, Maryland scored a late goal to walk away with a 3-2 win at the Penn State Field Hockey Complex. Bree Bednarski had a goal and an assist in the contest.



BARRACO GRABS 12 SAVES, LIONS DOWN WILDCATS IN SHOOT OUT

Sophomore goalie Brie Barraco collected 12 saves in Penn State's March 5 win over Northwestern in Virginia Beach. Her outstanding effort in the cage led Penn State to a 2-1 victory in a shoot out. Bree Bednarski scored the Lions' goal in regulation and the team won the shoot out 4-3, with Barraco stopping two Northwestern shots.



PENN STATE DROPS TWO 1-0 GAMES TO IOWA

The Penn State Nittany Lions battled Iowa evenly for the entirety of its season opener on Feb. 28, but dropped a close 1-0 game to the Hawkeyes. While the teams were basically dead-even statistically, Iowa used a fourth quarter goal to secure the victory. A week later, the two teams met again in Virginia Beach and this time Iowa made a second period goal stand, in the game played on March 7.



PENN STATE RANKED #7 IN NFHCA POLL

The National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) announced that the first coaches poll of the 2020-21 season would be released on March 16. The Nittany Lions are ranked No. 7 in the rankings.



TRIO OF LIONS NAMED TO BIG TEN'S PRESEASON PLAYERS TO WATCH TEAM

Three Nittany Lion seniors have been named to this year's Big Ten Preseason Players to Watch team. Captains Abby Myers, Madison Hutson and Emma Spisak have been named to the team.



