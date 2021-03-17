Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Campaign launched to fund Wales women’s hockey future

Published on Wednesday, 17 March 2021
Wales in action at 2018 Commonwealth Games

A campaign to help raise funds to cement the future of the Welsh women’s team has been launched by senior players.



The target of the campaign #HOCI_GOLD is to raise the weight and value of a hockey stick and ball made of gold within a two-month concentrated fundraiser. The team is aiming to raise £30,000.

Wales’ Jo Westwood said: “The idea of this all is not just to fundraise now but can we create a better future for the players coming up and can we create a better environment for any other Welsh player in the future?”

Wales women are competing in EuroHockey II this summer, followed by the Commonwealth Games next year.

Hannah Bevan, executive lead for Hockey Wales, said: “This is a great opportunity for the squad to use their profiles to seek support from local businesses and the wider hockey family for their upcoming international season.

“Even though they have had very little pitch time over the past few months, they are showing great team spirit and resilience.”

You can donate to the #HOCI_GOLD campaign HERE and you can follow the squads progress on their Instagram @HOCI_GOLD.

