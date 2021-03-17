By K. Rajan





Thunderbolts goalkeeper Muhammad Hamiz Mohd Ahir.



Tenaga Nasional made heavy weather of their Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) match against TNB Thunderbolts, eking out a 4-2 win at National Hockey Stadium yesterday.





Tenaga's goals were scored by Shahril Saabah (14th minute), Azrai Abu Kamal (43rd and 51st) and Mujahir Abdu Rauf 52nd).



Plucky Thunderbolts, who managed to frustrate Tenaga for long periods, replied through Azril Misron (37th) and Azammi Adabi (60th).



Thunderbolts will have to thank goalkeeper Muhammad Hamiz Mohd Ahir who single-handedly kept Tenaga at bay, thwarting eight of 10 penalty corners to avoid a rout.



Tenaga coach Nor Azlan Bakar was glad that his men managed to rediscover their touch in the third and fourth quarters to break Thunderbolts' resolute defending.



"Thunderbolt played well, they packed their defence and made it hard for us to break through.



"Our penalty corner attempts were poor.



"Although we wasted the penalty corners, we were still in the game and there was plenty of time for us to turn the game around.



"I told the players to keep calm and stick to our game plan during the first half break," said Nor Azlan.



In another MHL match, Maybank chalked up their third win, swatting aside Nurinsafi 4-0.



The Tigers' goals were scored by Muhammad Najmi Farizal Jazlan (10th, 37th), Muhammad Haziq Samsul (32nd) and Hafifihafiz Hanafi (44th).



RESULTS



Tenaga Nasional 4 TNB Thunderbolts 2, NurInsafi 0 Maybank 4, THT 4 UiTM 0, Sabah 0 UniKL 4



FIXTURES — TODAY



Women: Blue Warriors v UniKL Ladies (6pm, Pitch I), Sabah v Mutiara Impian (6pm, Pitch II), Young Tigress v PKS Uniten (8pm, Pitch I)



TOMORROW



Men: UniKL v Nurinsafi (6pm, Pitch I), Tenaga Nasional v Sabah (6pm, Pitch II), TNB Thunderbolts v UiTM (8pm, Pitch I), Maybank v THT ( 8pm, Pitch II)



* Matches at National Hockey Stadium.



New Straits Times