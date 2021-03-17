



Hockey Australia (HA) advises Paul Gaudoin has tendered his resignation as Head Coach of the Hockeyroos.





Gaudoin has been at the helm of Australia’s National Women’s Hockey Team since December 2016, guiding the team to second in the world rankings at the end of 2019.



“In light of the release of the findings and recommendations from the independent review that has been undertaken, Paul informed Hockey Australia that he has decided to stand down from the role,” said HA CEO Matt Favier.



“The past 12 months have been a difficult and taxing time for everyone involved in the High Performance program and especially the coaching staff.



“They have had to navigate the uncertainty of COVID while being an assuring and supportive presence for players, which Paul has done.”



“He has conducted himself with integrity, devotion and commitment to the cause and done his utmost to improve the athletes, both as hockey players and as people.”



HA President Mel Woosnam acknowledged Paul’s contribution to the Hockeyroos program.



“On behalf of the Board and staff of Hockey Australia, we extend our sincere thanks and appreciation to Paul for the commitment and dedication he has shown as Head Coach of the Hockeyroos,” said Woosnam.



“He has taken this team from number six in the world after the Rio Olympics to number two at the end of 2019 and this should be commended.



“Paul’s technical and tactical knowledge of the game is second to none and he has always conducted himself professionally and in the best interests of the program and the athletes. We wish Paul and his family all the best for the future.”



On the announcement Gaudoin said, “I have spent more than half my life involved with the High Performance Program as a player for the Kookaburras and as a coach for both the Hockeyroos and Kookaburras.



“Whilst I am disappointed to not see out the Olympic program to Tokyo, I am proud to have helped get the Hockeyroos to be ranked 2nd in the world.



“I wish both teams every success in Tokyo. It is time to focus on my family and begin a new chapter of my life. I love our game and hope it stays relevant in a competitive sporting environment.



“Thank you to all those staff and athletes who have supported me over many years. I have made many lifelong friends along the way.



“Finally I wish to thank my parents, Marilyn and Charlie, for their undying support, my children, Phoebe, Noah and Elijah for their patience and love, and most of all my wife Blair, who has been my rock throughout all these years.”



Assistant Coach Katie Allen will assume the interim Head Coach role, with Hockey Australia intending to announce a replacement for the Head Coach and Assistant Coach roles shortly that will take the squad through to the end of the Tokyo Olympics.



