

GB's Ellie Rayer is beaten to the ball by Sarah McAuley in the Belfast match



Izzy Petter's late equaliser earned Great Britain a 1-1 draw with Ireland as the three-game series in Belfast finished level.





Petter hit the bottom corner with a reverse-shot four minutes from time and soon after Roisin Upton's penalty stroke put the hosts in front.



It was a match that came to life in the final quarter after a disappointing decider with few chances.



The sides will meet again at the Tokyo Olympics on 31 July.



GB won Saturday's opener 2-1 before the hosts hit back the following day with a comeback victory by the same scoreline.



It was all set up for a thrilling finale at the sun-kissed Queen's University venue but it was lacklustre fare in a first half devoid of clearcut chances.



Tense times



The final ball was missing from both teams in a cagey encounter before Ireland stepped up a gear in the third quarter and pressed for the breakthrough.



Sarah Hawkshaw prodded wide at the near post before skipper Katie Mullan sent her diverted shot from Elena Tice's pass just off-target.



GB keeper Maddie Hinch kept out two penalty corner strikers from Upton strikes but the midfielder made no mistake with 10 minutes left.



The penalty stroke was awarded after a goalbound shot struck Giselle Ansley's foot and for their third game running Upton fired past Hinch and into the GB net.



The Olympic champions chased a leveller and it arrived six minutes later as Petter drove through before providing a clinical finish.



What they said



Great Britain coach Mark Hager: "Ireland tested us again and got 14 corners which is not good for us. It highlights that our tackling and defence needs to improve.



"With our attacking in the final third we've been getting the ball in those zones a lot but not creating too much."



Ireland captain Katie Mullan: "There are so many positives for us and we take huge pride in our performances in the three games.



"We're disappointed to draw this match as we had opportunities to put them to bed but it's been a successful series for us."



