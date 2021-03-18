By K. Rajan





SABAH crushed Mutiara Impian 9-0 in the women's Malaysia Hockey League at the National Stadium yesterday.





Sabah's goals were scored by Iren Hussin (fifth, 10th, 60th), Dayangku Arna Fazirah Awang Latip (13th, 25th), Melanie Juim (38th), Inka Shafika Juani (42nd), Nor Asfarina Isahyifika Isahhidun (53rd) and Sufiamira Basri (56th)



Sabah coach Yahya Atan, whose team edged Young Tigress 2-1 on Monday, however, expects a tougher time in their next three matches against Blue Warriors, UniKL Ladies and PKS Uniten.





-Pic courtesy of MHC Facebook



"Mutiara Impian were without several key players but they still managed to pull off some good moves," said Yahya.



Sabah's heroine Iren said: "This is the first time I scored a hat-trick. and it's all due to support from my teammates.



"It's good to see my name among the established players in the goalscorers charts."



RESULTS — Sabah 9 Mutiara Impian 0, Blue Warriors 0 UniKL Ladies 3, Young Tigress 0 PKS Uniten 3.



New Straits Times