



DAVIDSON, N.C. – Davidson scored three goals in the first 25-plus minutes on Thursday in handing the Central Michigan field hockey team a 4-1 nonconference loss at the Wildcats' Grotnes Belk Turf Field.





It was the first loss of the season for the Chippewas (2-1), who go this weekend to Appalachian State for their Mid-American Conference-opening weekend.



The Wildcats outshot the Chippewas, 7-1, in the first half.



"We started slow," CMU coach Catherine Ostoich said. "In the first half we didn't really possess the ball, and we didn't play our hockey. They are a fast-playing team and we just couldn't slow them down."



Things improved for CMU in the final two quarters. Lauren Buffington scored for CMU, assisted by Taryn Damm. It was Buffington's second goal of the season. CMU managed four shots to the Wildcats' five in the second half.



"Give it to our team that we came back and played a better second half," Ostoich said. "We actually played some more of our hockey and got some more opportunities, but we just couldn't turn as many into goals as we wanted to and needed to."



CMU goalkeeper Katie Maxim recorded two saves. Davidson improved to 3-2.



The Chippewas head on to Boone, N.C., where they will take on Appalachian State twice. They open on Saturday and conclude the series on Sunday. Both games are scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.



CMU Chippewas News