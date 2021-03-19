



There are an impressive 71 games (schedule subject to change) taking place this weekend across the college field hockey landscape!





Thursday, March 18, 2021



DI: LIU vs. Rider | 2:00 p.m. ET | NEC Front Row



LIU and Rider open up the spring season in a Northeast Conference (NEC) match-up in Brookeville, N.Y.



In 2019, Sharks went 7-10 overall and 4-2 in the NEC, with their season ending in the NEC Semifinals. The Broncs were 13-7 overall and 5-1 in the NEC, falling in the NEC Championship in overtime.



These teams last played November 2019, with Rider taking the match 3-0.



DI: Quinnipiac vs. No. 6 Connecticut | 3:00 p.m. ET | Quinnipiac All-Access



This BIG EAST match-up will feature Quinnipiac (1-2, 1-2 BIG EAST) and No. 6 Connecticut (4-1, 3-1 BIG EAST) in Hamden, Conn. on Friday.



The Huskies are coming off their first loss of the 2020v2 season to now ranked No. 5 Liberty, 0-4, despite putting up 19 shots and creating nine penalty corner chances. The four goals scored was the most given up by Connecticut since October 2018.



The Bobcats fell twice to Villanova last weekend. In the first game, Quinnipiac came up 2-3 short despite a late push. The second game was scoreless through the first quarter but Villanova scored four times in the second frame and again in the fourth for the 0-5 defeat.



The last meeting between these two squads came in September 2019, with the Huskies winning 5-0.



DI: Bryant vs. Merrimack | 3:00 p.m. ET | NEC Front Row



Bryant (0-2, 0-0 NEC) and Merrimack (0-1, 0-0 NEC) will meet for a NEC game on Friday afternoon.



The Bulldogs have two non-conference losses under their belts, with the most recent being 1-3 to Northeastern. The home team Huskies scored two goals within a minute of each other in their third period to take the three-goal lead. Bryant rallied in the 41st minute but couldn't capitalize again.



In their season opener, Merrimack was unable to withstand the pressure of No. 18 New Hampshire, who went on to defeat the Warriors 0-6.



These two teams last played in October 2019, with Merrimack claiming the 2-1 victory.



DI: Sacred Heart vs. Fairfield | 5:00 p.m. ET | NEC Front Row



Sacred Heart (0-1, 0-0 NEC) will host Fairfield (2-0, 0-0 NEC) in New York for a NEC match-up.



The Pioneers have played one game in the 2020v2 season, falling to Hofstra 0-1. Sacred Heart managed two shots to Hofstra's nine, while holding the Pride to just one goal in the second quarter.



The Stags have two wins so far, defeating Albany (2-0) and Hofstra (3-2). The most recent victory was decided early off a quick start. Fairfield scored two first quarter goals and added another in the third to set themselves up for the road win.



The last meeting in November 2019, was a close contest where Fairfield won 2-1.



DI: Davidson vs. Central Michigan | 6:30 p.m. ET | Live Stats



Central Michigan (2-0, 0-0 MAC) will travel south to play Davidson (2-2, 2-0 A10) for a non-conference game, in the first of three games in four days.



Hosts, the Wildcats, are coming off 3-1 win over Atlantic 10 opponent Saint Louis last weekend. Davidson scored in the second frame and added two more in the third on their way to the 3-1 win.



The Chippewas are sitting high with two wins over Bellarmine last weekend. After Bellarmine built an early 2-0 lead in the first game, Central Michigan added one back in the second and scored three-consecutive in the fourth for the 4-3 victory. The second game saw the Chippewas step on the gas from the start, outshooting the Knights 20-7 and finishing with a 10-4 edge in shots on goal. The 5-2 win saw five different goal scorers contribute. Sophomore Alice O'Hagan was named Mid-American Conference (MAC) Offensive Player of the Week after registering two goals and two assists.



Davidson and Central Michigan have only meet once in their career, playing in October 2018. The Wildcats came away with the close 2-1 victory.



DIII: Elmira vs. Houghton | 7:00 p.m. ET | Highlanders All-Access Elmira College athlete Janie Kempf



This Empire 8 match-up between Elmira and Houghton opens up conference play during this spring season.



The Eagles went 6-10 overall and 0-7 in Empire 8 play in 2019. The Highlanders were 6-11 overall and 2-4 in the Empire 8.



The last time these teams played, Houghton claimed the 1-0 win in September 2019.



Friday, March 19, 2021



DI: Monmouth vs. Vermont | 11:00 a.m. ET | ESPN+($)



An America East (AE) match-up! Monmouth (2-1, 0-0 AE) and Vermont (0-2, 0-0 AE) will open conference play this Friday.



The Hawks are coming off a tough overtime loss to Temple, 1-2, their first loss of the 2020v2 season. Monmouth scored the game's first goal off a penalty stroke in the fourth quarter, and Temple answered right back a few minutes later to force the extra time.



The Catamounts were unable to defeat No. 15 Boston College last weekend. The 0-3 final result, saw Vermont produce eight shots to BC's 10, while producing three penalty corners to the Eagles four.



In 2019, Monmouth defeated Vermont, 4-0.



DI: Bellarmine vs. Kent State | 1:00 p.m. ET | BU Knights Sports Network



Bellarmine (0-4) and Kent State (1-1, 1-1 MAC) will meet twice this weekend, playing first on Friday and then again on Saturday, both at the University of Louisville's Trager Stadium.



The Knights have dropped all their contests so far in the 2020v2 season, with the most recent coming against Central Michigan. After Bellarmine built an early 2-0 lead in the first game, Central Michigan added one back in the second and scored three-consecutive in the fourth for the 3-4 defeat. The second game saw the Chippewas step on the gas from the start, outshooting the Knights 20-7 and finishing with a 10-4 edge in shots on goal for the 2-5 loss.



The Flashes are coming off a split result weekend against Longwood on the road in the Mid-American Conference. The first game was scoreless until the third quarter, when Longwood broke the deadlock for the lone goal of the game. Kent State avenged their previous loss the following day with a 2-1 victory in overtime after coming from behind.



DI: UMass Lowell vs. Maine | 1:00 p.m. ET



Both UMass Lowell (2-1, 0-0 AE) and Maine (0-2, 0-0 AE) open up America East competition this Friday.



The River Hawks are coming off a split weekend, defeating Northeastern 4-2, and then falling to Massachusetts 1-2. The second match was an extremely close contest, with the Minutewomen taking just a 6-5 advantage in shots, but the home team did earn six penalty corners to just one for UMass Lowell. Sophomore Kate Miller earned AE Offensive Player of the Week honors for leading the River Hawk's offensive against Northeastern.



The Black Bears have yet to capture a win, also falling to Massachusetts last weekend by a score of 1-2. After a scoreless first half, Maine scored over 60 seconds in to the third to take the lead. Massachusetts snapped right back, tying things up off a penalty stroke goal four minutes later. The score held all the way through until the clock showed just 1:18 remaining, as the Minutewomen tallied the game winner off a penalty corner.



Of the all time meetings record, Maine has won all eleven games.



DI: Ball State vs. Ohio | 1:00 p.m. ET



Ball State (1-3, 1-1 MAC) will host Ohio (0-2, 0-1 MAC) for two Mid-American Conference (MAC) games this Friday and Saturday in Muncie, Ind.



The Cardinal are coming off a split weekend against MAC opponent Appalachian State. They won the first contest 2-1, and then fell the second 0-1.



The Bobcats have yet to record a win this season, after falling to No. 20 Miami in their opening weekend twice.



In 2019, Ohio defeated Ball State 3-0.



DI: No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 15 Boston College | Postponed



DI: Delaware vs. Towson | 3:00 p.m. ET | Nova Nation All-Access Towson field hockey



Delaware (0-1, 0-0 CAA) will travel to Maryland to take on Towson (0-1, 0-0 CAA) for a Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) game.



Both squads lost their spring season opener by a score of 2-3, with the Blue Hens being decided in overtime. Delaware and No. 16 Saint Joseph's shared goals to deadlock it at 2-2, as there was a defensive battle that combined to only six shots and three penalty corners in the first half. The Hawks ultimately defeated the Blue Hens seven minutes into overtime. Senior Femke Strien was named CAA Player of the Week for scoring a goal on six shots and assisting on another.



The Tigers dropped a narrow contest against No. 8 Syracuse to open up the 2020v2 campaign. With a strong defensive performance, Towson held the Orange scoreless through the final two quarters. In her first collegiate game, freshman Kaiya Towsend Sabur was named CAA Rookie of the Week for recording one goal on one shot.



In their last meeting in October 2019, Delaware claimed the victory, 2-1.



DI: Providence vs. Quinnipiac | 3:00 p.m. ET | Friars All-Access



Quinnipiac (1-2, 1-2 BIG EAST) will play their second BIG EAST Game of the weekend again Providence (0-3, 0-3 Big East) in Rhode Island.



The Bobcats fell twice to Villanova last weekend. In the first game, Quinnipiac came up 2-3 short despite a late push. The second game was scoreless through the first quarter but Villanova scored four times in the second frame and again in the fourth for the 0-5 defeat.



The Friars have yet to record a win this spring, as they look to tally one in the win column after their games last weekend against No. 17 Old Dominion were postponed.



These teams played back on March 5, where Providence edged Quinnipiac 2-1.



DI: La Salle vs. Lock Haven | 3:00 p.m. ET | ESPN+



The Atlantic 10 (A10) showdown will feature La Salle (0-3, 0-1 A10) and Lock Haven for the visitors 2020v2 season opener.



The Explorers will look to turn their 0-3 record around, after falling 0-6 to No. 16 Saint Joseph's in their most recent match. SJU scored three times in a pivotal second quarter in the first of a three-game home stand.



The Bald Eagles went 11-8 overall and 6-2 in the A10 last year. In the last meeting back in October 2019, Lock Haven won 1-0.



DI: No. 18 New Hampshire vs. Albany | 3:00 p.m. ET | AE.TV



No. 18 New Hampshire (3-1, 0-0 AE) and Albany (1-1, 0-0 AE) will continue AE competition this Friday in Durham, N.H.



The Wildcats split results last weekend, falling to No. 15 Boston College 0-2 on Friday and then defeating Northeastern 3-0 on Sunday. A penalty stroke goal in the first quarter sparked New Hampshire's victory. Sophomore goalkeeper Jemma Woods tallied 10 saves against Boston College earned her first career shutout against Northeastern to be named AE Defensive Player of the Week. Freshman Rosalie Post was name AE Rookie of the Week for scoring her first career goal which provide to be the game winner against Northeastern.



The Great Danes got their first win of the season last weekend, when they beat Hofstra 2-0. The last time these teams met, the high scoring contest saw New Hampshire the victors, 4-3.



DI: Ohio State vs. No. 3 Iowa | 3:00 p.m. ET | BTN+($)



Ohio State (0-3, 0-3 Big Ten) will host their first homes game when they welcome No. 3 Iowa (5-1, 4-1 Big Ten) to Columbia, Ohio on Friday and Sunday.



The Buckeyes will look to rebound after starting the season 0-3. They fell to No. 9 Rutgers 1-2 in a heartbreaking overtime match to open the season, and then lost twice to No. 10 Maryland (0-2, 0-1).



The Hawkeyes are coming off a split weekend against No. 11 Michigan. In the first meeting on Friday, they lost 0-1, and then responded on Sunday for the 2-1 victory.



In 2019, Iowa ended Ohio State's season in the Big Ten Tournament by a score of 4-1.



DI: Michigan State vs. No. 7 Penn State | 3:00 p.m. ET | BTN+($)



Michigan State (1-4, 0-0 Big Ten) and No. 7 Penn State (2-3, 2-1 Big Ten) meet in East Lansing, Mich. for two Big Ten match-ups.



The Spartans are coming off two losses to No. 9 Rutgers (0-2, 1-5).



The Nittany Lions will look to bring their record to .500, after splitting last weekend's games against No. 10 Maryland. Penn State won their home opener by scoring goals int eh first, third and fourth quarters to roll to a 3-0 win. The second game was a hard-fought 2-3, loss to a Terrapins teams that came out hot. Scoring two goals in the first frame, Penn State answered with two in the second, but a late goal by Maryland sealed the win.



Head-to-head Penn State holds the wins advantage winning the last 11 matches.



DI: Longwood vs. No. 20 Miami | 4:00 p.m. ET



Longwood (2-1, 1-1 MAC) and No. 20 Miami (5-0, 2-0 MAC) will meet for two Mid-American Conference (MAC) games in Farmville, Va. this weekend.



The Lancers played Kent State last weekend and split the game results, 1-0 and 1-2. In the first meeting, Longwood avenged the 2019 loss to Kent State in the MAC Tournament before falling in a close contest the following day.



Off to a great start of the 2020v2 season, the Red Hawks previous shutout Ohio twice, 3-0 and 1-0. Sophomore Luli Rosso organized a defense that did not allow a goal over the weekend earning her MAC Defensive Player of the Week honors. Miami allowed only 15 total shots, with eight on goal, and concede only nine penalty corners in the combined games.



In their last meeting, Miami came out on top 4-2.



DI: No. 12 Duke vs. No. 13 Wake Forest | 4:00 p.m. ET | ACCNX



An ACC match of the closely ranked, No. 12 Duke (3-7, 1-0 ACC) against No. 13 Wake Forest (4-9, 1-1 ACC).



The Blue Devils haven't played since March 5 when they opened their spring season with a 2-0 win over ACC opponent No. 14 Virginia. With the victory, Duke picked up their first win in Charlottesville since November 2015, to improve to 3-7 on the season and 1-0 to start ACC spring play.



The Demon Deacons fell to No. 1 North Carolina last weekend, 0-2. The team fought hard on defensive, holding the Tar Heels to just five shots on goal, while stifling several offensive changes in the scoreless second half.



Duke and Wake Forest played two games in the fall, where the Demon Deacons took game one, 2-1, and the Blue Devils took game two, 2-0.



DII: Coker vs. Queens | 4:00 p.m. ET | Cobras Digital Network



Coker (1-0, 1-0 SAC) will welcome Queens (1-2, 1-2 SAC) to Hartsville, S.C. for a South Atlantic Conference Carolinas meeting.



The Cobras only have one game under their belt after the two were postponed. Mount Olive scored the first goal with three minutes remaining in the opening quarter, before Coker responded with two in the second, and one in each of the third and fourth frames.



The Royals are coming off an 0-2 loss Tuesday evening to Limestone. Scoring once in both the first and fourth quarters, Limestone overtook the league's preseason favorite in a shutout performance to remain perfect on the year.



Of the team's four total meetings, Queen has won three, with the most recent coming in 2019 by a score of 4-1.



DIII: Roanoke vs. Eastern Mennonite | 4:00 p.m. ET | Video



Roanoke (2-1, 2-1 ODAC) will host Eastern Mennonite (0-1, 0-1 ODAC) in Virginia for an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) match-up.



The Maroons are coming off a tough 1-2 overtime loss to Bridgewater on Tuesday. Roanoke took the lead in the second quarter, but a late Bridgewater goal tied it up to force the overtime. The Eagles scored the game winner on a penalty corner with 4:34 remaining in extra time.



The Royals haven't played since March 5, where they suffered a season opening loss to Washington & Lee, with their game on March 13 against Randolph-Macon postponed.



The last time these teams played was October 2019, where Roanoke won 5-1.



DIII: Virginia Wesleyan vs. Shenandoah | 4:00 p.m. ET | Boxcast



Virginia Wesleyan (1-2, 1-2 ODAC) will host Shenandoah (2-1, 2-1 ODAC) for both team's fourth game of the ODAC season.



The Marlins are coming off a close 2-3 loss to Eastern Mennonite on Wednesday. EMU took the lead early when they scored two and half minutes into the game off a penalty corner. With a minute and half remaining in the opening quarter, the Royals doubled their lead. Virginia Wesleyan came out of halftime hot, getting off six shots and found the back of the goal at the end of the third period. The Marlins tied it up in the fourth before the Royals took control and notched the game-winner.



The Hornets are on a two game win streak, most recently defeating Randolph-Macon on Tuesday, 5-2. After leading early and then trailing 1-2, Shenandoah scored three goals in the third period to pull away for the victory.



In a 2019 meeting, Shenandoah narrowly defeated Virginia Wesleyan 3-2 in overtime.



DI: James Madison vs. William & Mary | 5:00 p.m. ET | FloLive ($)



James Madison and William & Mary will open their 2020v2 season against one another in a Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) meeting.



The Dukes went 8-11 overall and 3-3 in the CAA in 2019. The Tribe was 12-7 overall and 5-1 in CAA play, falling in the championship game.



The last time these teams played on another was October 2019, with William & Mary defeating James Madison, 5-2.



DIII: Moravian vs. Juniata | 6:00 p.m. ET | Landmark Network



This meeting will be the second exhibition match for Moravian (0-1) and Juniata (0-1) in the spring 2021.



The Greyhounds lost to The University of Scranton last weekend, while the Eagles also fell to the same team back on March 6.



These Landmark teams last played in September 2019, where Moravian came out on top 1-0.



DI: No. 10 Maryland vs. Indiana | 6:00 p.m. ET | BTN+($)



Two Big Ten meetings in College Park, Md. will feature No. 10 Maryland (3-3, 2-2 Big Ten) host Indiana (0-6, 0-6 Big Ten) on both Friday and Sunday.



The Terrapins split their games last weekend against No. 7 Penn State. On Friday, they fell 0-3, and bounced back on Sunday to win 3-2. Maryland tallied two goals in the first six minutes before the Nittany Lions responded with two in the second frame. There was a scoreless third quarter before the Terrapins found the back of the net with two minutes to go.



The Hoosiers are having a rough start to the spring 2021 season, having not won a game yet and have only scored one goal.



Head-to-head, Maryland has been the favorite in career wins since 2014, with most recently winning 6-0 in 2019.



DIII: Randolph-Macon vs. Lynchburg | 6:30 p.m. ET | Video



Randolph-Macon (0-2, 0-2 ODAC) and Lynchburg (3-0, 3-0 ODAC) will meet for an ODAC match-up in Virginia.



The Yellow Jackets have yet to record a win this season, after falling to Shenandoah on Tuesday, 2-5. After Shenandoah opened the scoring, Randolph-Macon responded with two goals, but Shenandoah had four unanswered for the win.



The Hornets are off to a great start, winning all matches so far. Their most recent win was an exciting one, where they defeated Washington & Lee in overtime on Tuesday. Lynchburg scored twice in in the opening frame, and the game went scoreless in the second, before Washington & Lee added two of their own. The Hornets and Generals each had 10 shots in the game.



These teams last played in October 2019, where Lynchburg won, 2-0.



DIII: Ferrum vs. Bridgewater | 7:00 p.m. ET | Stretch Live



This ODAC game features Ferrum (0-2, 0-2 ODAC) and Bridgewater (1-1, 1-1 ODAC) in Amherst, Va.



The Panthers have had a rough start to the 2020v2 season, most recently falling in overtime 1-2 to Sweet Briar. The Eagles' first two games have split results, after defeating Sweet Briar (4-1) on senior day and then falling to Lynchburg (1-11) last weekend.



DII: Limestone vs. Newberry | 6:00 p.m. ET | Stretch Live



A battle of the South Atlantic Conference Carolinas (SAC) unbeaten! Limestone (4-0, 4-0 SAC) will host Newberry (3-0, 3-0 SAC) in Gaffney, S.C. on Friday.



The Saints are coming off a 2-0 win over Queens on Tuesday. Scoring once in both the first and fourth quarters, Limestone overtook the league's preseason favorite in a shutout performance to remain perfect on the year.



The Wolves recently defeated Mount Olive 6-0 to push the program off to their best start in history. Newberry scored twice in the first quarter, once in the second and three more times in the fourth for the victory.



In the program's last ten match-ups, Limestone has won nine.



Saturday, March 20, 2021



DI: Vermont vs. Stanford | 10:00 a.m. ET



Stanford opens their 2020v2 season by taking on Vermont (0-2, 0-0 AE) in a neutral site America East game.



The Cardinal went 16-7 overall and 5-1 in the AE in 2019, going on to win the America East Championship. Their NCAA Tournament run ended in the second round when they lost to eventual National Championship North Carolina.



The Catamounts were unable to defeat No. 15 Boston College last weekend. The 0-3 final result, saw Vermont produce eight shots to BC's 10, while producing three penalty corners to the Eagles four.



In 2019, Stanford defeated Vermont 6-2.



DI: Davidson vs. Richmond | 11:00 a.m. ET | ESPN+($)



Davidson (2-2, 2-0 A10) is hosting Central Michigan on Thursday before welcoming Richmond (0-1, 0-1 A10) for an Atlantic 10 match-up on Saturday.



The Wildcats, are coming off 3-1 win over Atlantic 10 opponent Saint Louis last weekend. Davidson scored in the second frame and added two more in the third on their way to the 3-1 win.



The Spiders opened the season with a 1-3 loss to Virginia Commonwealth University. Richmond scored the game's first goal before VCU tied it up moment later. The Rams then took the lead in the second quarter before adding a reassurance in the fourth.



In 2019, Richmond defeated Davidson 4-0.



DI: Appalachian State vs. Central Michigan | 11:00 a.m. ET | Live Stats



Central Michigan's (2-0, 0-0 MAC) second game in four days will be against Mid-American Conference (MAC) opponent Appalachian State (2-2, 1-1 MAC) in Boone, N.C.



The Chippewas are sitting high with two wins over Bellarmine last weekend. After Bellarmine built an early 2-0 lead in the first game, Central Michigan added one back in the second and scored three-consecutive in the fourth for the 4-3 victory. The second game saw the Chippewas step on the gas from the start, outshooting the Knights 20-7 and finishing with a 10-4 edge in shots on goal. The 5-2 win saw five different goal scorers contribute. Sophomore Alice O'Hagan was named Mid-American Conference (MAC) Offensive Player of the Week after registering two goals and two assists.



The Mountaineers are coming off a split weekend against MAC opponent Ball State. They lost the first contest 1-2, and then won the second 1-0. They also defeated Saint Louis 3-2 in overtime in a non-conference game Monday. Appalachian State overcame a two-goal deficit to force the extra time and only needed 47 seconds in overtime to seal the win.

These teams last played in the 2019 MAC Championship, where Appalachian State was victorious 2-0.



DIII: Sweet Briar vs. Washington & Lee | 11:00 a.m. ET | Vixen Athletics



ODAC teams Sweet Briar (1-2, 1-2 ODAC) and Washington & Lee (2-1, 2-1 ODAC) will face off on Saturday in Virginia.



The Vixens tallied their first win on Tuesday, against Ferrum 2-1 in overtime. The opening period saw a combined six saves between the two goalkeepers. The third quarter looked to be another scoreless affair until Sweet Briar scored. That lead vanished when Ferrum tied the game in the fourth but the Vixens capitalized on a penalty corner in extra time for the win.



The Generals are coming off their first loss of the season when they fell to Lynchburg in overtime. Lynchburg scored twice in in the opening frame, and the game went scoreless in the second, before Washington & Lee added two of their own. The Hornets and Generals each had 10 shots in the game. Senior Grace Amaden was named ODAC Field Hockey Player of the Week (prior to Tuesday's contest) for recording her first career hat trick.



The last meeting between these teams was a dominant 11-0 win for Washington & Lee.



DI: No. 19 UMass vs. No. 16 Saint Joseph's | 1:00 p.m. ET | ESPN+($)



No. 19 Massachusetts (4-1, 0-0 A10) will host No. 16 Saint Joseph's (2-1, 1-0 A10) in Amherst, Ma. this Saturday for a top-20 Atlantic 10 match-up.



The Minutewomen are coming off a two-win non-conference weekend over Maine (2-1) on Friday and UMass Lowell (2-1) on Sunday. In the most recent win, Massachusetts and UMass both scored in the second game before sophomore Jess Beech, A10 Offensive Player of the Week, scored the go-ahead and game-winner in the third.



The Hawks defeated Delaware 3-2 in overtime on Sunday in a non-conference meeting. Delaware and Saint Joseph's shared goals to deadlock it at 2-2, as there was a defensive battle that combined to only six shots and three penalty corners in the first half. The Hawks ultimately defeated the Blue Hens seven minutes into overtime. Sophomore Robin Bleekemolen earned A10 Defensive Player of the Week, following her first career shutout over La Salle, and freshman Celeste Smith was named A10 Rookie of the Week, for tallying four points on the weekend.



In their last meeting, Saint Joseph's came out on top 4-1.



DI: No. 11 Michigan vs. No. 4 Northwestern | 1:00 p.m. ET | BTN+($)



No. 4 Northwestern (5-1, 3-1 Big Ten) will travel to Ann Arbor, Mich. to take on No. 11 Michigan (2-1, 2-0 Big Ten) in two Big Ten battles Saturday and Monday.



The Wildcats picked up pair of shutout wins over Indiana for a weekend sweep. Seven different goal scorers contributes in the 5-0 and 4-0 wins as the last time Northwestern had consecutive shutouts was October 2015. Junior Kayla Blas was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week for holding the backline throughout the weekend and limited only five shots, three on goal all weekend.



The Wolverines has a split weekend to No. 3 Iowa, winning 1-0 and then falling 1-2 in a shootout. A very tight contest, the heartbreaking loss came down to the fifth and final shooter after Michigan rallied from an early deficit and goalkeeper Anna Spieker made three straight stops.



In 2019, the Big Ten match-up saw Northwestern prevail in a shootout 1-0.



DI: Bellarmine vs. Kent State | 1:00 p.m. ET | BU Knights Sports Network



DI: Ball State vs. Ohio | 1:00 p.m. ET



DI: Longwood vs. No. 20 Miami | 2:00 p.m. ET



DI: Maine vs. California | 2:30 p.m. ET



California (1-1, 0-0 AE) will head east for their first America East match against Maine (0-2, 0-0 AE) on Saturday.



The Bears recorded their first win last weekend, defeating UC Davis 2-0. The shutout was their third straight home opener win. California got revenge on the Aggies after UC Davis defeated the Bears the previous Sunday.



The Black Bears have yet to capture a win, falling to Massachusetts last weekend by a score of 1-2. After a scoreless first half, Maine scored over 60 seconds in to the third to take the lead. Massachusetts snapped right back, tying things up off a penalty stroke goal four minutes later. The score held all the way through until the clock showed just 1:18 remaining, as the Minutewomen tallied the game winner off a penalty corner.



In their meeting history, Maine has won all contests with the most recent coming with 1-0 victory in 2019.



Sunday, March 21, 2021



DI: Monmouth vs. Stanford | 10:00 a.m. ET



Monmouth (2-1, 0-0 AE) and Stanford will meet for an AE match-up on Sunday morning.



The Hawks are coming off a tough overtime loss to Temple, 1-2, also recording their first loss of the 2020v2 season. Monmouth scored the game's first goal off a penalty stroke in the fourth quarter, and Temple answered right back a few minutes later to force the extra time.



The Cardinal went 16-7 overall and 5-1 in the AE in 2019, going on to win the America East Championship. Their NCAA Tournament run ended in the second round when they lost to eventual National Championship North Carolina.



In their 2019 meeting, Stanford won 2-1.



DI: Appalachian State vs. Central Michigan | 11:00 a.m. ET | Live Stats



DI: Ohio State vs. No. 3 Iowa | 11:00 a.m. ET | BTN+($)



DI: No. 10 Maryland vs. Indiana | 11:00 a.m. ET | BTN+($)



DI: Towson vs. La Salle | 11:30 a.m. ET | Live Stats



This non-conference game will feature Towson (0-1, 0-0 CAA) and La Salle (0-3, 0-1 A10) on Sunday morning.



The Tigers dropped a narrow contest against No. 8 Syracuse to open up the 2020v2 campaign. With a strong defensive performance, Towson held the Orange scoreless through the final two quarters. In her first collegiate game, freshman Kaiya Towsend Sabur was named CAA Rookie of the Week for recording one goal on one shot.



The Explorers will look to turn their 0-3 record around, after falling 0-6 to No. 16 Saint Joseph's in their most recent match. SJU scored three times in a pivotal second quarter in the first of a three-game home stand.



The last time these teams played was September 2019, where Towson won 3-1.



DI: Michigan State vs. No. 7 Penn State | 12:00 p.m. ET | BTN+($)



DI: Lehigh vs. Bucknell | 1:00 p.m. ET | ESPN+($)



A Patriot League showdown between Lehigh (1-0, 1-0 PL) and Bucknell (0-2, 0-2 PL) will take place in Bethlehem, Pa.



Lehigh is coming off a 1-0 win over Lafayette last Sunday. Scoreless through the first half, the game's only goal came in the 40:51 mark. The win snapped Lehigh's seven-game losing streak to Lafayette, marking the program's first win in Easton since 2005.



The Bison will look to respond to their 0-4 loss to defending Patriot League champions American last weekend. Bucknell's offensive attack struggled throughout the game as they only managed two shots attempts to American's 14.



In 2019, Bucknell won the match-up 8-2.



DI: UMass Lowell vs. California | 1:00 p.m. ET



An America East match between UMass Lowell (2-1, 0-0 AE) and California (1-1, 0-0 AE) will take place in Massachusetts.



The River Hawks are coming off a split weekend, defeating Northeastern 4-2, and then falling to Massachusetts 1-2. The second match was an extremely close contest, with the Minutewomen taking just a 6-5 advantage in shots, but the home team did earn six penalty corners to just one for UMass Lowell. Sophomore Kate Miller earned AE Offensive Player of the Week honors for leading the River Hawk's offensive against Northeastern.



The Bears recorded their first win last weekend, defeating UC Davis 2-0. The shutout was their third straight home opener win. California got revenge on the Aggies after UC Davis defeated the Bears the previous Sunday.



The last time these teams played was October 2015, where California was victorious 2-0.



DI: No. 12 Duke vs. No. 5 Liberty | 1:00 p.m. ET | ACCNX



No. 12 Duke (3-7, 1-0 ACC) will welcome No. 5 Liberty (8-1, 7-1 BIG EAST) to Durham, N.C. for a non-conference game.



The Blue Devils haven't played since March 5 when they opened their spring season with a 2-0 win over ACC opponent No. 14 Virginia. With the victory, Duke picked up their first win in Charlottesville since November 2015, to improve to 3-7 on the season and 1-0 to start ACC spring play.



The Flames are coming off a split weekend against No. 6 Connecticut. After losing the first contest 2-3, Liberty responded with a 4-0 victory and first-ever win over the Huskies. Freshman goalkeeper Azul Iritxity was named BIG EAST Defensive Player of the Week for the third straight week, recording her third shutout of the season and for making a career-best 12 saves in the loss to the Huskies.



In 2019, Duke and Liberty went head-to-head with the Flames taking a 3-2 overtime win.



DI: Northeastern vs. Providence | Canceled



DI: No. 14 Virginia vs. James Madison | 1:00 p.m. ET



No. 14 Virginia (4-9, 0-2 ACC) will host James Madison for a non-conference game in Charlottesville, Va.



The Cavaliers restarted the 2020v2 season with two losses to ACC opponents, No. 12 Duke (0-2) and No. 2 Louisville (1-2).



The Dukes open their season on Friday and this game will mark the second of the season. James Madison went 8-11 overall and 3-3 in the CAA in 2019.



The last time these teams played on another was September 2019 where Virginia topped JMU 2-0.



DI: Delaware vs. Temple | 1:00 p.m. ET | YouTube



Temple (4-5, 1-5 BIG EAST) will head to Delaware (0-1, 0-0 CAA) on Sunday for a non-conference game.



The Blue Hens lost their spring season opener by a score of 2-3 in overtime. Delaware and No. 16 Saint Joseph's shared goals to deadlock it at 2-2, as there was a defensive battle that combined to only six shots and three penalty corners in the first half. The Hawks ultimately defeated the Blue Hens seven minutes into overtime. Senior Femke Strien was named CAA Player of the Week for scoring a goal on six shots and assisting on another.



Temple is coming off a two-win weekend over Monmouth (2-1 OT) and Drexel (1-0). The most recent win, the Owls came out hot scoring in the first two-minutes for what was the game winner.



In 2019, Delaware won the match-up 5-2.



DI: Lafayette vs. Boston U. | 1:00 p.m. ET | ESPN+($)



A Patriot League meeting between Lafayette (0-1, 0-1 PL) and Boston U. (1-0, 1-0 PL) will take place this Sunday in Easton, Pa.



The Leopards dropped their season opener 0-1 to Lehigh last weekend. Lafayette allowed the lone goal midway through the third period, while also producing seven shots and earning six penalty corners.



The Terriers opened the 2020v2 campaign with a 2-1 win over Holy Cross. Boston U. got on board two minutes into the game, before Holy Cross equalized later in the quarter. The team went into halftime tied 1-1, before a late goal lifted the Terriers to victory.



Head-to-head, Lafayette defeated Boston U. in 2019 by a score of 3-2.



DI: No. 18 New Hampshire vs. UC Davis | 1:00 p.m. ET | AE.TV



No. 18 New Hampshire (3-1, 0-0 AE) and UC Davis (1-1, 0-0 AE) will go head-to-head for the Aggies opening America East game.



The Wildcats split results last weekend, falling to No. 15 Boston College 0-2 on Friday and then defeating Northeastern 3-0 on Sunday. A penalty stroke goal in the first quarter sparked New Hampshire's victory. Sophomore goalkeeper Jemma Woods tallied 10 saves against Boston College earned her first career shutout against Northeastern to be named AE Defensive Player of the Week. Freshman Rosalie Post was name AE Rookie of the Week for scoring her first career goal which provide to be the game winner against Northeastern.



The Aggies most recently lost to California, 0-2. California got revenge on the Aggies after UC Davis defeated the Bears the previous Sunday, 2-1.



DI: Saint Louis vs. VCU | 2:00 p.m. ET



Virginia Commonwealth (2-0, 1-0 A10) will head to Missouri to take on Saint Louis (3-4, 0-1 A10) for an Atlantic 10 meeting.



The Rams defeated crosstown rivals Richmond last weekend, 3-1. The Spiders scored first but VCU tallied three unanswered to earn the win and extend their overall record to 2-0.



The Billikens are coming off a two-loss weekend to Davidson (1-3) and Appalachian State (2-3 OT). Appalachian State overcame a two-goal deficit to force the extra time and only needed 47 seconds in overtime to seal the win.



These teams have only played a total of eight times in the past, with VCU winning the most recent match-up 2-1.



DI: Colgate vs. Holy Cross | 2:00 p.m. ET | ESPN+($)



Colgate (1-0, 1-0 PL) and Holy Cross (0-1, 0-1 PL) will play in a Patriot League game this Sunday.



The Raiders opened the season with a 2-1 win over Bucknell. Behind a game-winning goal in the third frame and behind an 11-save performance, head coach April Cornell garnered her first Patriot League win of her career.



Holy Cross dropped their 2020v2 opener 1-2 to Boston U. on March 7. Boston U. got on board two minutes into the game, before Holy Cross equalized later in the quarter. The team went into halftime tied 1-1, before a late goal lifted the Terriers to victory.



DII: Converse vs. Coker | 2:00 p.m. ET Coker College versus Mount Olive



Converse (1-3, 0-0 SAC) will host Coker (1-0, 1-0 SAC) for a South Atlantic Conference Carolinas game.



The Valkyries are coming off their first win of the season with a 4-0 performance over Mount Olive on Wednesday. Converse had a strong defensive scoring while also capitalizing once in each of the quarters.



The Cobras only have one game under their belt after the two were postponed. Mount Olive scored the first goal with three minutes remaining in the opening quarter, before Coker responded with two in the second, and one in each of the third and fourth frames.



Head-to-head, Coker has one all four meetings between the two programs.



DIII: Houghton vs. Hartwick | 2:00 p.m. ET | Highlanders All-Access



Houghton will play their second game of the weekend, against Hartwick, who is opening the season and Empire 8 play.



The Highlanders were 6-11 overall and 2-4 in the Empire 8. The Hawks were 13-7 overall and 5-2 in the Empire 8, falling in the NCAA Division III Tournament First Round.



The last time these teams played was September 2019, where Hartwick came out on top 1-0.



DI: Drexel vs. Hofstra | 3:00 p.m. ET | DragonsTV



A Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) match-up between Drexel (1-1, 0-0 CAA) and Hofstra (2-5, 0-0 CAA) will take place in Philadelphia on Sunday.



The Dragons are coming a 0-1 loss to Temple, where the Owls came out hot scoring in the first two-minutes for what was the game winner.



The Pride dropped both of their contests last weekend, falling to Fairfield, 2-3, on Friday and Albany, 0-2, on Sunday.



In the 2019 meeting, Drexel came out on top 1-0.



Monday, March 22, 2021



DI: No. 11 Michigan vs. No. 4 Northwestern | 1:00 p.m. ET | BTN+($)



DI: No. 20 Miami vs. No. 2 Louisville | 3:00 p.m. ET



No. 20 Miami (5-0, 2-0 MAC) will host No. 2 Louisville (10-3, 1-1 ACC) in Oxford, Ohio for a non-conference game.



Off to a great start of the 2020v2 season, the Red Hawks previous shutout Ohio twice, 3-0 and 1-0. Sophomore Luli Rosso organized a defense that did not allow a goal over the weekend earning her MAC Defensive Player of the Week honors. Miami allowed only 15 total shots, with eight on goal, and concede only nine penalty corners in the combined games.



The Cardinals won their contest last weekend to No. 14 Virginia, 2-1. Senior Mercedes Pastor's goal with two minutes remaining in the game lifted Louisville to the win.



The last meeting between these two teams came in 2018, where Louisville edged Miami, 3-2.



DI: Wagner vs. Sacred Heart | 3:00 p.m. ET



Wagner (0-1, 0-0 NEC) will host Sacred Heart (0-1, 0-0 NEC) in New York for a Northeast Conference match-up.



The Seahawks fell in their season opener in overtime to Hofstra. Scoreless through regulation, Wagner was only able to record one shot on target and failed to break the deadline. With just over a minute into the extra period, Hofstra scored off a rebound.



The Pioneers also played just one game in the 2020v2 season, them too falling to Hofstra 0-1. Sacred Heart managed two shots to Hofstra's nine, while holding the Pride to just one goal in the second quarter.



Head-to-head these program's have only played once in 2019, where Sacred Heart won 4-0.



DI: Fairfield vs. Bryant | 4:00 p.m. ET | FB Live Bryant University goalkeeper



Fairfield (2-0, 0-0 NEC) welcome Bryant (0-2, 0-0 NEC) to Connecticut for a NEC game.



The Stags have two wins so far, defeating Albany (2-0) and Hofstra (3-2). The most recent victory was decided early off a quick start. Fairfield scored two first quarter goals and added another in the third to set themselves up for the road win.



The Bulldogs have two non-conference losses under their belts, with the most recent being 1-3 to Northeastern. The home team Huskies scored two goals within a minute of each other in their third period to take the three-goal lead. Bryant rallied in the 41st minute but couldn't capitalize again.



The last match-up between these two teams came in October 2019, where Fairfield won, 2-1.



DI: Rider vs. Merrimack | 4:00 p.m. ET | Live Stats



Rider opens their season on Thursday, and will turn around and play Merrimack (0-1, 0-0 NEC) on Monday for another Northeast Conference match-up.



The Broncs were 13-7 overall and 5-1 in the NEC, falling in the NEC Championship in overtime.



In their season opener, Merrimack was unable to withstand the pressure of No. 18 New Hampshire, who went on to defeat the Warriors 0-6.



Rider and Merrimack have only played once in the past, with the Broncos winning 4-2.



Tuesday, March 23, 2021



DI: UMass Lowell vs. UC Davis | 1:00 p.m. ET |



Another America East match between UMass Lowell (2-1, 0-0 AE) and UC Davis (1-1, 0-0 AE) will go head-to-head for the Aggies opening conference game.



The River Hawks are coming off a split weekend, defeating Northeastern 4-2, and then falling to Massachusetts 1-2. The second match was an extremely close contest, with the Minutewomen taking just a 6-5 advantage in shots, but the home team did earn six penalty corners to just one for UMass Lowell. Sophomore Kate Miller earned AE Offensive Player of the Week honors for leading the River Hawk's offensive against Northeastern.



The Aggies most recently lost to California, 0-2. California got revenge on the Aggies after UC Davis defeated the Bears the previous Sunday, 2-1.

In the last meeting in 2015, the Aggies won 3-2.



DII: Mount Olive vs. Queens | 2:00 p.m. ET | CC Digital Network



Mount Olive (0-5, 0-5 SAC) will play their final spring season game against Queens (1-2, 1-2 SAC).



The Trojans fell on Wednesday evening 0-4 to Converse. The Valkyries held strong defensive and put up one goal in each of the quarters for the win.



The Royals are coming off an 0-2 loss Tuesday evening to Limestone. Scoring once in both the first and fourth quarters, Limestone overtook the league's preseason favorite in a shutout performance to remain perfect on the year.



Of the two program meetings, Queens has won both contests.



DII: Coker vs. Limestone | 4:00 p.m. ET | Cobra Sports Network



Coker (1-0, 1-0 SAC) will finish their span of three games in five days against South Atlantic Conference Carolinas opponent Limestone (4-0, 4-0 SAC).



The Cobras only have one game under their belt after the two were postponed. Mount Olive scored the first goal with three minutes remaining in the opening quarter, before Coker responded with two in the second, and one in each of the third and fourth frames.



The Saints are coming off a 2-0 win over Queens on Tuesday. Scoring once in both the first and fourth quarters, Limestone overtook the league's preseason favorite in a shutout performance to remain perfect on the year. This marks the final game of the season for the Saints.



Since 2018, Limestone has won three of the five meetings, with the most recent being a 4-0 score.



DIII: Virginia Wesleyan vs. Sweet Briar | 7:00 p.m. ET | Boxcast



Virginia Wesleyan (1-2, 1-2 ODAC) will host Sweet Briar (1-2, 1-2 ODAC) for an Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) meeting.



The Marlins are coming off a close 2-3 loss to Eastern Mennonite on Wednesday. EMU took the lead early when they scored two and half minutes into the game off a penalty corner. With a minute and half remaining in the opening quarter, the Royals doubled their lead. Virginia Wesleyan came out of halftime hot, getting off six shots and found the back of the goal at the end of the third period. The Marlins tied it up in the fourth before the Royals took control and notched the game-winner.



The Vixens tallied their first win on Tuesday, against Ferrum 2-1 in overtime. The opening period saw a combined six saves between the two goalkeepers. The third quarter looked to be another scoreless affair until Sweet Briar scored. That lead vanished when Ferrum tied the game in the fourth but the Vixens capitalized on a penalty corner in extra time for the win.



The last time these teams played with in 2017, where Virginia Wesleyan won by a large margin, 13-0.



DIII: Bridgewater vs. Randolph-Macon | 7:00 p.m. ET | Team1Sports



This ODAC game features Bridgewater (1-1, 1-1 ODAC) and Randolph-Macon (0-2, 0-2 ODAC) in Virginia.



The Panthers have had a rough start to the 2020v2 season, most recently falling 0-8 to Shenandoah.



The Yellow Jackets have yet to record a win this season, after falling to Shenandoah on Tuesday, 2-5. After Shenandoah opened the scoring, Randolph-Macon responded with two goals, but Shenandoah had four unanswered for the win.



These teams last played in 2019, where Randolph-Macon won, 2-1.



DIII: Lynchburg vs. Roanoke | 7:00 p.m. ET | YouTube



Lynchburg (3-0, 3-0 ODAC) will meet Roanoke (2-1, 2-1 ODAC) for an Old Dominion Athletic Conference match-up in Virginia.



The Hornets are off to a great start, winning all matches so far. Their most recent win was an exciting one, where they defeated Washington & Lee in overtime on Tuesday. Lynchburg scored twice in in the opening frame, and the game went scoreless in the second, before Washington & Lee added two of their own. The Hornets and Generals each had 10 shots in the game.



The Maroons are coming off a tough 1-2 overtime loss to Bridgewater on Tuesday. Roanoke took the lead in the second quarter, but a late Bridgewater goal tied it up to force the overtime. The Eagles scored the game winner on a penalty corner with 4:34 remaining in extra time.



The last Lynchburg against Roanoke match-up came in November 2019 in the ODAC Semifinals, where the Hornets won 2-0, ending the Maroons' season.



DIII: Shenandoah vs. Eastern Mennonite | 7:00 p.m. ET | SU Hornets



The fourth ODAC game of the day will be between Shenandoah (2-1, 2-1 ODAC) and Eastern Mennonite (0-1, 0-1 ODAC).



The Hornets are on a two game win streak, most recently defeating Randolph-Macon on Tuesday, 5-2. After leading early and then trailing 1-2, Shenandoah scored three goals in the third period to pull away for the victory.



The Royals haven't played since March 5, where they suffered a season opening loss to Washington & Lee, with their game on March 13 against Randolph-Macon postponed.



Shenandoah ended Eastern Mennonite's season in 2019, by a score of 4-0.



DIII: Washington & Lee vs. Ferrum | 7:00 p.m. ET | Generals Athletics



The final game of the evening will feature Washington & Lee (2-1, 2-1 ODAC) and Ferrum (0-2, 0-2 ODAC) in the ODAC.



The Generals are coming off their first loss of the season when they fell to Lynchburg in overtime. Lynchburg scored twice in in the opening frame, and the game went scoreless in the second, before Washington & Lee added two of their own. The Hornets and Generals each had 10 shots in the game. Senior Grace Amaden was named ODAC Field Hockey Player of the Week (prior to Tuesday's contest) for recording her first career hat trick.



The Panthers have had a rough start to the 2020v2 season, most recently falling in overtime 1-2 to Sweet Briar.



Of their last four meetings, Washington & Lee has won all contests, with the 2019 edition being by a score of 9-0.



Wednesday, March 24, 2021



DI: No. 18 New Hampshire vs. Stanford | 2:00 p.m. ET | AE.TV



In an America East contest, Stanford will travel to New England to take on No. 18 New Hampshire (3-1, 0-0 AE).



cats split results last weekend, falling to No. 15 Boston College 0-2 on Friday and then defeating Northeastern 3-0 on Sunday. A penalty stroke goal in the first quarter sparked New Hampshire's victory. Sophomore goalkeeper Jemma Woods tallied 10 saves against Boston College earned her first career shutout against Northeastern to be named AE Defensive Player of the Week. Freshman Rosalie Post was name AE Rookie of the Week for scoring her first career goal which provide to be the game winner against Northeastern.



This will be the Cardinal's third AE game since Saturday. Stanford went 16-7 overall and 5-1 in the AE in 2019, going on to win the America East Championship. Their NCAA Tournament run ended in the second round when they lost to eventual National Championship North Carolina.



Since 2013, Stanford has held a five game win streak until the most recent meeting, where New Hampshire was victorious 3-2.



DI: Northeastern vs. No. 15 Boston College | 3:30 p.m. ET



Northeastern (1-3, 0-0 CAA) and No. 15 Boston College (3-4, 0-3 ACC) will meet for a non-conference game in Massachusetts.



The Huskies have not played since March 14, following their Sunday game against Providence being canceled. They are sitting at 1-3 on the year, and this meeting with Boston College will be their last non-conference game before diving into Colonial Athletic Associations (CAA) competition.



The Eagles tallied two wins last weekend when they defeated No. 18 New Hampshire (2-0) and Vermont (3-0). Goalkeeper Joanna Kennedy recorded both shutouts on her way to being named the ACC Defensive Player of the Week. Kennedy currently leads the ACC with an average of 7.43 saves per game.



These teams last played in September 2019, where Boston College won 6-2.



Division I rankings based off of the Penn Monto/NFHCA Division I National Coaches Poll Week 1 (posted March 16, 2021)



For the weekly schedule, see the live stream links. Note: schedule and times subject to change.



USFHA media release