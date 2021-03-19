



Hockey WA is proud to announce the men’s and women’s Perth Thundersticks squads for 2021 after the successful completion of the second Ric Charlesworth Classic.





The Thundersticks, WA’s senior state hockey franchise competing in the Sultana Bran Hockey One League, commence their campaigns on Saturday, 2 October at Perth Hockey Stadium at Curtin University.



The squad announcements represent the first phase of talent identification for 2021, with selectors conducting monthly reviews and adding or removing players based on form demonstrated in the Premier League.



“We are very excited with the players who have been assembled and are looking forward to the next phase of preparation,” Perth Thundersticks Men’s Head Coach Stephen Davies said.



“We’re very keen to do well in the Sultana Bran Hockey One League and make WA proud. We are in it to win it!”





Jemma Buckley and Chloe Pendlebury



Women’s Thundersticks Head Coach Kate Starre is excited about the talent at her disposal and the 2021 season.



“We’ve chosen a really broad squad and given a bunch of players the opportunity to put their hands up to represent their state,” Starre said.



“We will shortly announce a leadership group, comprised of players across a broad range of ages and backgrounds, and those players will be given a lot of responsibility in regards to how the team environment operates.



“We’re very keen to create a really positive environment and ensure these players are empowered to excel. We’re very excited about the 2021 Sultana Bran Hockey One League season.”



2021 Perth Thundersticks Women’s Squad

Jemma Buckley, Sarah Byrnes, Caitlin Cooper, Chantelle Ciallella, Amy Clarke, Harriet Collins, Jacqui Day, Kate Denning, Brittney Desilva, Georgina Dowd, Ella Du Preez, Lizzie Duguid, Tara Fitzpatrick, Neasa Flynn, Sara Foster, Rachel Frusher, Annie Gibbs, Georgia Hillas, Line Malan, Pippa Morgan, Charlotte Owens, Candyce Peacock, Chloe Pendlebury, Saysha Pilay, Aleisha Power, Belle Ramshaw, Anna Roberts, Renae Rockliff, Sage Rogers-Uff, Jolie Sertorio, Karri Somerville, Penny Squibb, Shanea Tonkin, Jade Van der Zwan, Kyra White, Georgia Wilson



2021 Perth Thundersticks Men’s Squad

Will Battistessa, Matt Bird, Josh Bowen, Will Byas, James Collins, Bryn De Bes, Matthew Fisher, Liam Flynn, Brodee Foster, Dane Gavranich, Cam Geddes, Tim Geers, Fraser Gerrard, Brandon Gibbs, Harry Golding, Coby Green, Tarrant Haami-Jones, Jake Harvie, Tom Harvie, Braydon King, Tyler Lovell, George McGeoch, Trent Mitton, Alistair Murray, Alec Rasmussen, Ben Rennie, Marshall Roberts, Daniel Robertson, Lachlan Sampson, Christian Starkie, Sasha Thomas, Joe Welch, Tom Wickham, Aran Zalewski



