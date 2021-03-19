By Jugjet Singh





Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) cruised to an easy win over Nurinsafi during the match at National Stadium Bukit Jalil. - Pic source: Facebook/MalaysianHockeyConfederation/



Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) made short work of Nurinsafi with an 11-0 win in yesterday's Malaysia Hockey League match in Bukit Jalil.





UniKL scored through Razie Rahim (fifth, ninth and 57th minutes), Izwan Firdaus (seventh), Faridzul Afiq (24th), Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin (33rd), Pavandip Singh (35th), Nur Rahul Hrsikesa (37th), Hafiz Zainol (39th) and Faridzul Afiq (45th and 55th).



UniKL have Universiti Teknologi Mara, TNB Thunderbolts and Maybank in their remaining fixtures.



"We have three more matches to complete the league fixtures, and if Tenaga Nasional also do not drop points, goals will come into the picture," said UniKL manager Datuk Amir Azhar Ibrahim yesterday.



UniKL had a 'bad' day against Sabah on Tuesday as they could only score four goals.



"Nothing went right against Sabah, so we scored early goals against Nurinsafi today to get things going.



"We cannot take the remaining three matches lightly. Our strongest challenge will come against Maybank in our final league match," Amir added.



In another match, Tenaga defeated Sabah 5-0.



Syed Syafiq Syed Cholan (second), Shahril Saabah (16th), Aminudin Zain (35th), Azrai Aizad Kamal (51st) and Norsyafiq Sumantri (57th) were the scorers.



RESULTS — UniKL 11 NurInsafi 0, Tenaga 5 Sabah 0, TNB Thunderbolts 2 UiTM 3, THT 4 Maybank 2.



