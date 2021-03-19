By Agnes Makhandia





Kenya women hockey team player Caroline Guchu (left) celebrates with teammate Flavia Mutiva after scoring during their Test match against Uganda at Sikh Union ground, Nairobi on March 18, 2021. Kenya won 11-0. Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group



Kenya women's hockey team Thursday got off to a flying start humiliating Uganda 11-0 in a one-sided affair as the international friendly matches kicked off at the Sikh Union, Nairobi.





Both teams rest on Friday before their second match on Saturday in this three-day tournament that ends on Sunday.



Kenya dominated in all fronts leading 3-0 in the first quarter.



Gilly Okumu sounded the boards in the sixth minute before youngster Grace Bwire added a goal a minute later.



Buoyed by home advantage, Naomi Kemunto got her name on the score sheet in the 13th minute.



Hits and misses characterised the second quarter as both teams failed to score.





Kenya women hockey team player Leah Omuodho (right) dribbles past a Ugandan opponent during their Test match at Sikh Union ground, Nairobi on March 18, 2021. Kenya won 11-0. Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group



Kenya later rediscovered themselves in the third quarter as Okumu, Bwire and Kemunto completed their braces.



Bwire, 19, was a joy to watch completing her hat-trick with twelve minutes to stoppage time as the experienced Flavian Mutiva scored a brace while Carolyne Guchu and team captain Tracy Karanja added a goal each to hand Kenya the deserved win.



Kenya captain Karanja said they can only get better.



"Uganda are worthy opponents. But I'm super proud of the young players from our team who proved a thing or two. Going forward, we need to improve on our set-pieces and ball handling that was our main undoing in the match," said Karanja who turns out for Kenyan champions Blazers formerly (Telkom).



Uganda coach Sandra Namusoke conceded defeat saying Kenya were the better side.



"We are work in progress and the test matches have come in handy. Final score not withstanding, we hope to improve in the remaining matches. Hopefully our midfield works for us to have a better show," said Namusoke.



