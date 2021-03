STORRS, Conn. – The University of Connecticut field hockey team's game against No. 16 Saint Joseph's, scheduled for Sunday, March 21 has been canceled due to COVID-related issues within the Hawks' program.



The Huskies are back in action on Friday, March 26 when the team heads back to Hamden for another matchup against Quinnipiac. Game time is set for 3 p.m.



