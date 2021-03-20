



MUNCIE, Ind. - The cold weather and windy conditions didn't seem to faze the Cardinals today as Ball State (2-3, 2-1 MAC) took down the Ohio Bobcats (0-3, 0-2 MAC) by a score of 2-1 Friday afternoon in Mid-American Conference action at the Briner Sports Complex.





Today's win was a hard-fought battle between these two league schools, and it was a total team victory for the Cardinals, Ball State third-year head field hockey coach Stephanie Bernthal said.



For any coach it is rewarding to see your team put all the pieces together that they have been working on each and every day at practice. So today, Bernthal thought her team really came together with great execution. She was so proud of all the hard work and focus her team has shown this whole year. As the team continues to grow Bernthal thinks it's cool to see the Cardinals get better in each and every game.



That execution Bernthal was talking about came early today as veteran Rachel Pereira scored the first goal of the contest in the opening minutes of the first period off of the assist from both her teammates Jenna McKune and Emma Hilton. That goal was Pereira's first of the season and eighth of her career.



Ball State's offense wasn't the only thing that was being executed well this afternoon, it was also BSU's defense that was on point, as the Cardinals held the Bobcats scoreless in the first half to take a 1-0 edge over Ohio at intermission.



Ball State's Maureen Donegan registered her second goal of the season off of the dish from Paloma Gomez Rengifo at the start of the third period to push Ball State's lead to 2-0.



After that, both teams put the pressure on defensively against one another and although Ohio was able to sneak one passed the Cardinals' goalie Wietske Overdijkink with about 10 minutes remaining in the contest. But Ball State was resilient and managed to hold the Bobcats off from scoring the remainder of the contest to secure its victory.



The Cardinals have a lot to celebrate with this win but Bernthal said that her team knows they will have another tough game ahead of them tomorrow.



The Ball State field hockey team will close out its two-game Mid-American Conference series against Ohio Saturday at 1 p.m. ET in the Briner Sports Complex.



Based on guidance surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, general public attendance will not be permitted at the Briner Sports Complex this season.



