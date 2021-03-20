Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

III South American Youth Games Rosario 2022

Published on Saturday, 20 March 2021 10:00 | Hits: 34
View Comments



The Organizing Committee of the III South American Youth Games Rosario 2022 announced that the event will take place between April 28th and May 8th next year (2022).



The Organization stated that these Youth Games are presented as a "unique opportunity to initiate the refoundation of South American sport. With the member countries of the South American Sports Organization (ODESUR), the Confederations as allies, and working together as an objective, the goal is to build new models of sporting events that will mark the beginning of a new era."

On April 13th, the Organizing Committee will meet virtually with the International Technical Delegate (ITD) to discuss the details of the hockey event.

Pan American Hockey Federation media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.