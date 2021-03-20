



The Organizing Committee of the III South American Youth Games Rosario 2022 announced that the event will take place between April 28th and May 8th next year (2022).





The Organization stated that these Youth Games are presented as a "unique opportunity to initiate the refoundation of South American sport. With the member countries of the South American Sports Organization (ODESUR), the Confederations as allies, and working together as an objective, the goal is to build new models of sporting events that will mark the beginning of a new era."



On April 13th, the Organizing Committee will meet virtually with the International Technical Delegate (ITD) to discuss the details of the hockey event.



Pan American Hockey Federation media release