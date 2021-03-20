By Jugjet Singh





Mutiara Impian Juniors team manager Leo Vincey



Penang's Mutiara Impian Juniors are the whipping girls of the Women's Malaysia Hockey League (WMHL) and a laughing stock on social media.





The team were whipped 17-0 by Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) Ladies and 9-0 by Sabah in their opening matches.



Mutiara are likely to suffer a similar fate in their remaining matches against Young Tigress, UniTen and Blue Warriors.



But team manager Leo Vincey and his angels are unperturbed as they are in the sports bubble with two missions to complete.



"We were on the verge of pulling out when we lost 15 of our best players to Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) and Sijil Tinggi Pelajaran Malaysia (STPM) examinations.



"But we decided to stay on and let our Form Three and Form Four girls gain exposure in the MWHL.



"The second mission was to help keep some semblance in the MWHL as there are only six teams right now," said Vincey.



It has not always been this bad for the Penang outfit.



In 2019, a Women's Junior Hockey League (WJHL) report read: "WJHL's table toppers, MBPJ Black Widow, continued their unbeaten record after earning a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Mutiara Impian-MSSPP-PSHA at KLHA Stadium."



These were some of the players who Mutiara wanted to turn into gems this season, but the Covid-19 pandemic and the SPM and STPM examinations had other plans for them.



"The girls understand the situation and are not ashamed of losing by huge margins.



"We told them before the tournament that they can expect a hammering in matches. However, we also reminded them to keep their heads up and learn.



"My players are getting criticised on social media, but they understand that those who poke fun do not understand their situation," Vincey added.



Young Tigress are the other table-proppers, as they have also lost two matches but with lower margins than Mutiara.



Tigress are a Malaysia Hockey Confederation (MHC) development squad, and it would be interesting to see the outcome when both clash today.



TODAY'S FIXTURES — WMHL: Blue Warriors v Sabah (6pm,Pitch I), UNITEN-KPT v UniKL Ladies (8pm, Pitch II), Young Tigress v Mutiara Juniors (8pm, Pitch I) — * matches at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil.



New Straits Times