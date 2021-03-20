



The Africa Indoor Cup, the African Qualifier for the 2021 Indoor Hockey World Cup in Belgium, is set to take place in mid-April in Durban. The South African Indoor Hockey Men will be looking to defend the title that saw them compete in both the 2015 and 2018 Indoor World Cups. The team that will represent the country in the continental showpiece against Botswana and Namibia has now been announced.





Justin Domleo has been to two Indoor Hockey World Cups for South Africa and his experience will be called on in the big game moments. He is the most capped player in the squad and is joined by Jethro Eustice and Rusten Abrahams as players who have world cup experience in Ryan Hack’s first squad since his appointment as interim head coach.



There will be debut caps for Bongumusa Mngoma and Dan Sibbald, who has played outdoor for South Africa. While the likes of Dayaan and Mustapha Cassiem, Aiden Tun and Chad Futcher will look to continue their impressive starts to their international Indoor hockey careers after featuring in the series shutout against Switzerland. The team will once again be supported by Tops at Spar.



Anton van Loggenberg, the man who starred at the most recent indoor hockey IPT, will be the man tasked with stopping opposition attacks, a role he loves.



Ryan Hack, who coached the team at the 2015 FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup, was pleased with his squad.



“I am really excited to be a part of this new generation of indoor hockey players. They are undoubtedly some of the most talented players we have ever had in the system. We have a great blend of youngsters and experience in the squad, with really good balance in the key areas. I’m expecting some big things from this group of players and I know they will make the country proud. The future is definitely bright for South African Indoor Hockey!”



SA Hockey Men – Africa Indoor Cup 2021



Rusten Abrahams, Southerns

Mustapha Cassiem, Western Province

Dayaan Cassiem, Western Province

Justin Domleo, KZN Raiders

Jethro Eustice, KZN Raiders

Chad Futcher, Southerns

Lungani Gabela, KZN Raiders

Bongumusa Mngoma*, KZN Raiders

Steven Paulo, Northern Blues

Daniel Sibbald*, KZN Mynahs

Aiden Tun, Western Province

Anton van Loggenberg, Western Province



* denotes uncapped player.



The African Hockey Indoor Cup of Nations takes place in Durban from the 16-18 April 2021. With the current COVID Protocols in place it is unlikely that spectators will be allowed. Broadcasting details will be shared in due course.



SA Hockey Association media release