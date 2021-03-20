By Washington Onyango





The Kenyan team warms-up before action against Uganda at Sikh Union, Parklands during an Africa Cup of Nations Test match. March 18, 2021. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]



Kenya national women’s hockey team will be seeking to register a second consecutive win against Uganda in the Africa Cup of Nations Test match at Sikh Union Hockey stadium in Parklands, Nairobi today.





Kenya thrashed Uganda 11-0 in the first match played at the same ground on Thursday and coach Jackie Mwangi is upbeat of building on the win ahead of the second match.



Mwangi said she was impressed by the performance in the opening match despite being out for a year without action.



“We were very clinical in the opening match of the three test matches and am glad the girls adjusted within the shortest time to win the match,” she said.



“To win by such a big margin despite not playing for the past year is a great sign that the girls have been putting in good work individually despite the pandemic.”





Caroline Guchu and Flavian Mutiva celebrate a goal against Ugandan's at Sikh Union, Parklands on March 18, 2021. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]



The former Telkom star player said their plan now is to build on the win and go again today but warned the team not to underrate the Ugandans.



“It is still early to call since they are also a good side. I believe they will come out a different side compared to the first match but we will also be ready to adjust and ensure we win the matches,” Mwangi said.



In the men’s category, Kenya were held to a 1-1 draw by Uganda, failing to win against their rival neighbours for the first time in over two decades.



Kenya will however be out for blood in the second match as they seek to register their first win of the three test matches.



Africa Hockey Federation and the International Hockey Federation organised the Test matches after the cancellation of the North-Eastern region Africa Cup of Nation qualifiers.



