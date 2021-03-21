Ashley Conklin







Coming off of a weekend split with Maryland, Penn State Field Hockey Head Coach Char Morett-Curtiss was proud of the Nittany Lions play. "I was so proud of our performance both days." Penn State's win on Friday showcased their composure and connectedness as a team. "Our Friday performance against Maryland was outstanding. One of the best games I've seen not just this team, but this program play."





Morett-Curtiss was also pleased with the team's scoring opportunities, putting three goals past the Terrapins last Friday. She thought the team was just off a step two days later, but overall, she felt they took a big step from their two weekends of play at Virginia Beach. "We worked really hard preparing Tuesday through Thursday and practices were extremely intense."



Practices were limited for the Nittany Lions heading into this season, as they had played on a full field for the first time this season in Virginia Beach. This was a challenge they have had to overcome, as it was difficult to gage the team's play in a smaller setting. Once the players really opened up the field, the coaches realized they needed to move things around.



The Penn State coaching staff made some adjustments that gave the players more confidence when taking the field. "I made a couple positional changes and I think that just got more players into their comfort zone." These changes were a big ask for some of the younger players on the team, as they are still understanding the collegiate game, but overall gave the team more continuity.



"I think Michigan State being at home is an advantage for them as it was for us this past weekend." Looking ahead, Morett-Curtiss knows what the team needs to do to prepare to face another competitive Big Ten opponent.



Penn State overcame an early deficit in Friday's game against Michigan State, made key halftime adjustments, and rode a four-goal burst from freshman Sophia Gladieux to a 5-2 victory in East Lansing. Now, with another battle against the Spartans looming on Sunday, Morett-Curtiss and her team hope to finish off a sweep. The Nittany Lions are off next weekend, and hope to head into the second half of the season riding a wave of momentum.



