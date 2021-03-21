



MUNCIE, Ind. – Unfortunately, no matter how hard you battle, sometimes things do not go your way.





Saturday was one of those days for the Ball State field hockey program which suffered a heartbreaking 2-1 overtime loss to Ohio at the Briner Sports Complex.



The Cardinals (2-4, 2-2 MAC) were looking to complete the two game Mid-American Conference weekend series sweep over the Bobcats (1-3, 1-2 MAC) after defeating them 2-1 on Friday. Regrettably, they fell short in the afternoon's extra period.



"Today was a battle, no other way to describe it," Ball State field hockey coach Stephanie Bernthal said. "There were moments we were a dominant team and some moments the heat of the battle & got the best of us. What I love about our team is we contest everything, we grind out every minute of the game. There is no easy moment or matchup for teams playing us. We came from behind and had our opportunities offensively in a dominant 4th quarter. Unfortunately, we came up just short of putting it away. Credit a tough Ohio team for capitalizing in OT. I believe this game can be a great maturing moment for us."



Today's game was like a role reversal, as Ohio would strike first in the opening minutes of the first period to take the early 1-0 advantage.



After one slip up, the Cardinals brought their A-game when it came to defensive pressure and would hold the Bobcats scoreless the remainder of regulation. That defensive pressure gave Ball State the opportunity to tie the game late in the fourth stanza.



As time was winding down, Ball State still trailed 1-0 despite a few good looks at the net in which the Cardinals were unable to convert.



With a little over 12 minutes remaining in the fourth period, sophomore Angel Nkosi snuck one past Ohio's goalkeeper Nele Graner with a shot right up the middle, knotting the game 1-1.



That score from Nkosi would end up being the goal that sent the contest into an extra period.



Both teams battled in the overtime and could not capitalize offensively until a corner was called against Ball State with under five minutes left to play.



Ohio's Leah Warren would capitalize on the corner opportunity, scoring the winning goal for the Bobcats.



The Ball State field hockey team continues Mid-American Conference action at home on Friday, March 26 against Longwood University at Noon in the Briner Sports Complex.



Based on guidance surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, general public attendance will not be permitted at the Briner Sports Complex this season.



