



BOONE, N.C. – Callie Quinn's first goal of the season could not have come at a better time.





Quinn scored in the second overtime to lift the Central Michigan field hockey team to a dramatic and exhausting 3-2 victory over Appalachian State on Saturday in the Mid-American Conference opener for both teams. The win lifted CMU to 3-1.



The Mountaineers outshot the Chippewas, 31-7, and they had 12 penalty corners to CMU's three. CMU goalkeeper Katie Maxim made 11 saves and the Chippewas scored with under three minutes remaining in regulation to tie it 2-2 and send it to overtime.



"Today's game was a game of grit, and that is our team word," third-year Chippewa coach Catherine Ostoich said. "(Appalachian State) kept putting on shot after shot, and our goalkeeper played out of her mind; she had an incredible game. She kept us in it today."



Rachel Ruttenberg scored the dramatic game-tying goal late in regulation and Anna Riesenberg also scored for CMU. Alice O'Hagan had two assists and Taryn Damm had one.



"It was not pretty hockey today," Ostoich said. "We played a lot of defense, and if you look at the stats it appears that we did not deserve to win, but you have to finish the game and we put that final one in.



"I simply could not be prouder of the team today. It is cool to see that we shouldn't have won this on paper, but we did because we fought harder than they did."



The Chippewas and Mountaineers complete their MAC-opening weekend series with a game on Sunday (11 a.m.).



