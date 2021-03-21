By Jugjet Singh





POLICE Blue Warriors had to wait until the third quarter before they could tame a battling Sabah 6-0 in the women's Malaysia Hockey League (WMHL) in Bukit Jalil yesterday.





Police scored through Nur Syafiqah Zain (fourth and 33rd minutes), Liyana Aqilah Sepawi (37th), Fatin Shafika Sukri (44th), Wan Norfaiezah Saiuti (52nd) and Nurul Safiqah Isa (53rd).



In the men's MHL, Terengganu Hockey Team (THT) will not attempt anything fancy against TNB Thunderbolts today.



"We will be up against young legs guided by a few seniors, and I believe Thunderbolts will not be easy. We will play for full points," said THT coach K. Rajan.



THT also hope Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) and Tenaga Nasional will drop points in one of their remaining matches.



"The top spot is out of our hands unless Tenaga and UniKL drop points. However, we will play to win our remaining matches. I believe finishing second is now a more realistic target," said Rajan, whose team had lost to UniKL.



RESULTS — Women: Blue Warriors 6 Sabah 0, UNITEN-KPT 0 UniKL Ladies 3, Young Tigress 8 Mutiara Juniors 2.



FIXTURES — TODAY, Men: Maybank v Tenaga Nasional (6pm, Pitch I), Terengganu HT v TNB Thunderbolts (6pm, Pitch II), Sabah v NurInsafi (8pm, Pitch II), UniKL v UiTM (8pm, Pitch II) — * matches at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil.



