



NEWARK, Del. - In the third of a three-game non-conference tune-up, the Temple field hockey team fell 4-0 at Delaware Sunday afternoon. With the loss, the Owls fall to 4-6 while the Blue Hens improve to 2-1.





Recapping the Game

> Neither team could get much done in the first quarter, with just two shots being fired.

> Delaware scored the go-ahead goal on a penalty stroke at the 23 minute-mark before scoring off a penalty corner five minutes later to go up 2-0 at the half.

> The Blue Hens found the back of the cage on a goal from Berber Bakermans mid-way through the third quarter, putting the game away on another penalty stroke.



Statistically Speaking

> Veronika Novakova and Kerrie Lorenz each fired one shot, with Novakova putting it on target.

> The Owls conceded five penalty corners, successfully defending four, and attempted two.

> Cristina Carotenuto recorded three saves to put her season total at 36.



Next Up

> Temple will return to BIG EAST action, hosting Providence for a pair of games next weekend.



