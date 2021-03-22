Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Field Hockey Falls at Delaware

Published on Monday, 22 March 2021 10:00 | Hits: 3
View Comments



NEWARK, Del. - In the third of a three-game non-conference tune-up, the Temple field hockey team fell 4-0 at Delaware Sunday afternoon. With the loss, the Owls fall to 4-6 while the Blue Hens improve to 2-1.



Recapping the Game
> Neither team could get much done in the first quarter, with just two shots being fired.
> Delaware scored the go-ahead goal on a penalty stroke at the 23 minute-mark before scoring off a penalty corner five minutes later to go up 2-0 at the half.
> The Blue Hens found the back of the cage on a goal from Berber Bakermans mid-way through the third quarter, putting the game away on another penalty stroke.

Statistically Speaking
> Veronika Novakova and Kerrie Lorenz each fired one shot, with Novakova putting it on target.
> The Owls conceded five penalty corners, successfully defending four, and attempted two.
> Cristina Carotenuto recorded three saves to put her season total at 36.

Next Up
> Temple will return to BIG EAST action, hosting Providence for a pair of games next weekend.

Owl Sports

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.