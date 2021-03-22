By Jugjet Singh





UNIVERSITI Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) Ladies are poised to walk off with the women's Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) title today in their debut season, with a match in hand, thanks to their experienced skipper.





UniKL Ladies will play Sabah today and end their League fixtures tomorrow against Young Tigress.



And the university side should pass both tests, based on current form.



One major factor for UniKL's success in all their three matches so far — they even beat Vivian May Soars Cup winners UniTen 3-0 — was the commanding presence of their pint-sized skipper Nuraini Rashid.



The versatile Nuraini, 31, superbly marshalled her defence with not a single goal conceded. And when it came to penalty corners, she helped herself to four goals.



UniKL Ladies can claim the League title today itself by beating Sabah.



And expect Nuraini to play a pivotal role in a team that have seven national players, including herself.



"As newcomers, we could not have asked for a better start to the league as we have beaten two of the toughest teams (Police Blue Warriors and UniTen) and are just a match away from the League title," said Nuraini.



Sabah are a young side with all but two of their players eligible for the Johor Malaysia Games.



UniKL can expect a gallant fight but experience should prevail in the end.



