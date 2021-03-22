By Jugjet Singh





UniKL player Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin



KUALA LUMPUR: Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) expected a walk in the park, but Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) put up a brave front before bowing out 3-0 in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) today.





The robust match, which even saw a normally cool-headed Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin getting into a fracas, was UniKL's from the start but they kept wasting chances.



Marhan Jalil finally broke the deadlock with a 33rd minute field goal while Razie Rahim's penalty corner in the 44th tamed a battling UiTM.



Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin's field attempt in the 47th settled the score.



The win saw treble holders UniKL top the table on 13 points from five matches.



"Credit to UiTM because they played their best match of the League and were not intimidated by our reputation. They defended well and we could only score after half-time.



"My players were late to check their emotions, and it made it harder to score goals, but when they calmed down, the goals came," said UniKL manager Datuk Amir Azhar Ibrahim.



In another match, just like coach K. Rajan predicted, Terengganu Hockey Team (THT) escaped from the jaws of defeat by playing simple hockey to edge TNB Thunderbolts 3-2.



Thunderbolts took the lead off a Syahril Syafiq goal in the 20th minute, but Noor Firdaus Rosdi (21st) and Arif Syafie Ishak (23rd) made it 2-1 for THT.



Syahir Hasif Harun nailed the equaliser in the 30th minute, but THT's prolific goal-getter Faizal Saari nailed the winner from a 34th minute penalty corner attempt.



Tenaga Nasonal and Maybank shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw, as both sides wasted many golden opportunities to seal the match.



Syamim Naim handed Maybank a 24th minute lead, but Tenaga managed to claw back in the 54th minute off a Faiz Helmi Jali penalty corner set-piece.



RESULTS:



Maybank 1 Tenaga Nasional 1, Terengganu HT 3 TNB Thunderbolts 2, Sabah 2 NurInsafi 1, UniKL 3 UiTM 0.



New Straits Times