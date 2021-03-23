By Luke Christopher Norton





IU freshman Taylor Etling competes in a field hockey match against Maryland on March 19. Maryland beat IU 5-0. Photo courtesy of IU Athletics



IU field hockey fell to Maryland in a weekend series, 5-0 Friday and 3-1 Sunday in College Park, Maryland.





The two teams began their first match at 6 p.m. Friday. The Hoosiers would fall 5-0 as the Terrapins scored three goals in the second quarter to go up 4-0 before slamming the door in the fourth with another goal.



The second match began at 11 a.m. Sunday and ended in a 3-1 loss for IU, although the Hoosiers were able to tie the match just over four minutes prior to halftime.



Junior midfielder Mary Kate Kesler, who recorded the first shot by either team during Friday’s matchup, had a goal in the second quarter Sunday, which was the Hoosiers’ first since March 5.



Freshman back Emma Martin inserted the ball, which was then received by freshman forward Meghan Dillon to set up Kesler’s shot.



The ball zipped past five Terrapins before finding the back of Maryland’s net. Dillon then leapt into Kesler’s arms, who disappeared behind an incoming wave of her teammates, their cheers resounding across the pitch.



The Hoosiers recorded 10 shots on the weekend to the Terrapins’ 31, and Maryland also had an advantage in corners with 17 to IU’s 3.



IU returns to play in a weekend series against Ohio State on April 2-4, giving the team a respite from its entirely away schedule.



Indiana Daily Student