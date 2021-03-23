Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Penn State field hockey’s Sophia Gladieux receives pair of weekly Big Ten honors

Published on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 10:00 | Hits: 7
Madyson Cioni


Penn State's Sophia Gladieux (3) during the game with Maryland. Nittany Lion field hockey lost a hard-fought 3-2 game to the visiting Terrapins in the series finale between the two teams on March 14, 2021 at the Penn State Field Hockey complex. Photo/Mark Selders Courtesy of Penn State Athletics

Freshman midfielder Sophia Gladieux was named both Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week and Freshman of the Week for the week of March 16.



The awards were Gladieux’s first of her young career with the Nittany Lions. She is the first member of the blue and white to receive either award this season.

During last weekend’s win over Michigan State, Gladieux registered 10 points.

She led the Nittany Lions to a 5-2 comeback win with four goals in the second half of last Friday’s game in East Lansing.

Two days later, Gladieux tallied her fifth goal of the weekend to help the blue and white top the Spartans in their second encounter.

The Daily Collegian

