Maryland and Penn State Earn Weekly Field Hockey Honors
Sophia Gladieux of Penn State
Terrapins’ Donnelly and Nittany Lions’ Gladieux claim weekly awards
Offensive Player and Freshman of the Week
Sophia Gladieux, Penn State
F – Fr. – Boyertown, Pa. – Oley Valley
• Registered 10 points as Penn State swept Michigan State in East Lansing, Mich., last weekend
• Heading into the second half down 2-0, Gladieux netted four goals to rally Penn State to a 5-2 comeback
• Tallied her fifth goal of the weekend in a 3-0 shutout just two days later
• Earns her first career Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honor
• Garners her first career Big Ten Freshman of the Week award
• Last Penn State Offensive Player of the Week: Bree Bednarski (March. 16, 2021)
• Last Penn State Freshman of the Week: Brie Barraco (Nov. 4, 2019)
Defensive Player of the Week
Riley Donnelly, Maryland
D – Jr. – Doylestown, Pa. – Central Bucks East
• Held the backline and paced the team in scoring as Maryland swept Indiana last weekend
• Led the Terrapins in scoring with three of their eight goals over two games
• Her strong defensive efforts helped allowed just one goal to the Hoosiers in 120 minutes
• Claims her first career Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week award
• Last Maryland Defensive Player of the Week: Noelle Frost (Oct. 14, 2019)
2020-21 Big Ten Field Hockey Players of the Week
March 1
O: Peyton Halsey, So., NU
D: Gianna Glatz, Sr., RU
F: Maddie Zimmer, NU
March 8
O: Riley Donnelly, Jr., MD
D: Anthe Nijziel, Jr., IOWA
F: Bridy Molyneaux, RU
March 16
O: Bree Bednarski, Sr., PSU
D: Kayla Blas, Jr., NU
F: Liz-Elaine Stange, RU
March 22
O/F: Sophia Gladieux, PSU
D: Riley Donnelly, Jr., MD
B1G Ten Conference media release