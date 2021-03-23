

Sophia Gladieux of Penn State



Terrapins’ Donnelly and Nittany Lions’ Gladieux claim weekly awards





Offensive Player and Freshman of the Week

Sophia Gladieux, Penn State

F – Fr. – Boyertown, Pa. – Oley Valley

• Registered 10 points as Penn State swept Michigan State in East Lansing, Mich., last weekend

• Heading into the second half down 2-0, Gladieux netted four goals to rally Penn State to a 5-2 comeback

• Tallied her fifth goal of the weekend in a 3-0 shutout just two days later

• Earns her first career Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honor

• Garners her first career Big Ten Freshman of the Week award

• Last Penn State Offensive Player of the Week: Bree Bednarski (March. 16, 2021)

• Last Penn State Freshman of the Week: Brie Barraco (Nov. 4, 2019)



Defensive Player of the Week

Riley Donnelly, Maryland

D – Jr. – Doylestown, Pa. – Central Bucks East

• Held the backline and paced the team in scoring as Maryland swept Indiana last weekend

• Led the Terrapins in scoring with three of their eight goals over two games

• Her strong defensive efforts helped allowed just one goal to the Hoosiers in 120 minutes

• Claims her first career Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week award

• Last Maryland Defensive Player of the Week: Noelle Frost (Oct. 14, 2019)



2020-21 Big Ten Field Hockey Players of the Week

March 1

O: Peyton Halsey, So., NU

D: Gianna Glatz, Sr., RU

F: Maddie Zimmer, NU



March 8

O: Riley Donnelly, Jr., MD

D: Anthe Nijziel, Jr., IOWA

F: Bridy Molyneaux, RU



March 16

O: Bree Bednarski, Sr., PSU

D: Kayla Blas, Jr., NU

F: Liz-Elaine Stange, RU



March 22

O/F: Sophia Gladieux, PSU

D: Riley Donnelly, Jr., MD



B1G Ten Conference media release