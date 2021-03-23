

Penarth follow Swansea into the England Hockey leagues PIC: Dafydd Tomos/twitter



A Welsh women’s club is celebrating after becoming the second side from Wales to reach the England Hockey National League, writes Richard Bright.





Penarth, near Cardiff, will follow Premier Division side Swansea into the national league after being promoted to the Conference from the West Clubs Women’s Hockey League.



In a meeting last week, the WCWH decided that a meaningful conclusion to the season would likely not be played out.



The Premier Division 1 season had been curtailed to such an extent that some clubs hadn’t been able to play any games, including Penarth.



“Our decision is in accordance with EH guidance for concluding the season without being able to have a play off,” a statement read.



Penarth, who were runners-up in the 2019/20 season, will be joined in the National League by Bristol University, who were the team relegated from the EH league at that time.



Head coach Dafydd Tomos said: “This is great reward for the amount of work the committee and players have put in over last five years.”



England Hockey’s new league structure set for the 2021/22 season means the addition of a fourth EHL conference, with 10 teams made up of two qualifiers from each of the five regional leagues.



