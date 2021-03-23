



The number of women umpiring in Belgium is low despite the overall number continuing to develop at high speed, thanks to the slave labour provided daily by the ARBH and its two leagues, which must support and supervise their members, offer quality arbitration to as many people as possible. However, it remains complicated to recruit new talents, especially on the female side. Out of 256 national officials (referees, referee coaches and match officers) registered at the Federation, there are only 19 women or just over 7%. A startling figure when we practically reach parity in terms of members. “We are in these proportions at all levels despite all the work already in place for several years,” admits, a bit annoyed, Laurent Colemonts, the boss of Belgian arbitration. “But we do not manage to find real explanations for this phenomenon. The 2 Leagues have put in place many initiatives to remedy this, but the health crisis has cut them off. In an ideal world, we want to achieve a balance between men and women, but that seems utopian”.



