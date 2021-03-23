On March 20, 2021, the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), the Tokyo Metropolitan Government (TMG), the Organising Committee Tokyo 2020 and the Government of Japan met to discuss the matter of overseas spectators for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020. Due to ongoing COVID-19 safety concerns, it was concluded that Japanese parties would not allow entry to Japan for overseas spectators.





Field Hockey Canada will work closely with the Canadian Olympic Committee (COC), internal and external stakeholders and the broader community to ensure supporters of our Men’s National Team will have the opportunity to unite behind them in Tokyo. If Canadian families and fans cannot travel to Japan for the Olympic experience, we will work with our partners in our best endeavour to bring the Olympic experience back home to everybody. We support the committee’s ongoing commitment to making the Games as safe and secure for all as possible.



“In many ways the Tokyo 2020 Games will be completely different to any previous Games,” Tokyo 2020 President Hashimoto Seiko stated. “However, the essential of the Games will remain unchanged, as athletes give their utmost and inspire the world with transcendent performances.



“We are currently working on specific plans to share support remotely from around the world and help bring people together in ways suited to our current times. Even if you are no longer able to come to Japan this summer, we hope very much that you will continue to support the Tokyo 2020 Games.”



Olympic and Paralympic tickets purchased by overseas residents from the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee will be refunded. To read the full statement, click here.



Field Hockey Canada media release