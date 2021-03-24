



As a part of Field Hockey Canada’s Team of Teams initiative, we are celebrating Umpires and Officials Week from March 22-26, 2021. We know that we wouldn’t be able to play the game we love without the tireless work of technical officials and on-field umpiring crews. This week, we take the special time to recognize the amazing achievements of Field Hockey Canada’s officiating community. Canada has a rich history of officiating at the grassroots, national and international level and we look forward to the bright future ahead in Canadian officiating.





Field Hockey Canada Legacy: Hall of Fame Officials



Field Hockey Canada has a rich history of committing our internationally certified umpires and officials to major games around the world. Today, we take the time the reflect on our amazing officiating legacy and look back at our Hall of Fame officials. Sumesh Putra was inducted in 2014 as a builder of the game and was recently shifted into the officials category. Putra had a historic career as a Canadian official spanning 20 years of international umpiring. Margaret Lanning was inducted as a part of the 2018 HOF class. Lanning was one of two umpires from the Americas to consistently be on the prestigious World Cup/Olympic umpire list. Alan Waterman was inducted last year in the class of 2019. Waterman was a world class umpire and made the shift to becoming an international Umpire Manager, preparing and supporting the next generation of world-wide officials. Learn more about our amazing Hall of Fame officials below.



Sumesh Putra



In total, Putra represented Canada in 127 international matches and officiated in two Olympic Games, three World Cups, a Commonwealth Games, Pan American Games and two Champions Trophy tournaments. Putra says his lengthy career as an international official, which lasted twenty years, can be attributed to two simple keys to success: confidence and support. As all umpires are required, he retired at the age of 47, but Putra did so on his birthday, a day after officiating his last game at the 2007 Pan American Games, stretching his career as long as he possibly could. >>> READ MORE ABOUT SUMESH.



Margaret Lanning



A world-renowned umpire and administrator, Lanning represented North America in the 1983, 1986 and 1990 FIH World Cups and the 1984, 1988, 1992 and 1996 Olympic Games. She was assigned the gold medal match at the 1986 and 1990 FIH World Cups as well as the 1987 and 1995 Pan American Games. Within Canada, Lanning served as an active volunteer in the Canadian field hockey community and was an important role model and mentor for aspiring umpires. >>> READ MORE ABOUT MARGARET.



Alan Waterman



Waterman umpired at the international level for 17 years and worked 88 international matches. That includes the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, the 1994 World Cup and three Champions Trophies. He also spent 20 years as an umpire manager. Waterman looks back fondly at his time on the pitch as an international official. “Well, as an umpire, of course doing the Champions Trophies, the numerous ones sitting there in stadiums in Karachi or Lahore,” said Waterman. “You’ve got 80,000 people around you and they’re on three tiers so they’re right over top of you. The fireworks are going off left right et cetera.” >>> READ MORE ABOUT ALAN.



Field Hockey Canada media release